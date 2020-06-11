Project Athia (PS5)

During the big PlayStation 5 stream, Square Enix and Luminous Productions showed off a new title they’re working on called Project Athia…Project Athia is from the makers of Final Fantasy XV
not much is known about the game as only a very short glimpse was shown, but it featured a robed woman leaping around the wilderness and even controlling the wildlife...she takes on many different monsters, from wolf-like creatures to floating tentacle-bearing eyeball beasts, all while being surrounded by beautiful scenery
It’s a little hard to get an impression of what the plot of the game is, but the visuals are so astounding that it almost doesn’t matter
not much is known about the game as only a very short glimpse was shown, but it featured a robed woman leaping around the wilderness and even controlling the wildlife...she takes on many different monsters, from wolf-like creatures to floating tentacle-bearing eyeball beasts, all while being surrounded by beautiful scenery
It’s a little hard to get an impression of what the plot of the game is, but the visuals are so astounding that it almost doesn’t matter
Last edited: