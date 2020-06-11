Project Athia (PS5)

During the big PlayStation 5 stream, Square Enix and Luminous Productions showed off a new title they’re working on called Project Athia…Project Athia is from the makers of Final Fantasy XVnot much is known about the game as only a very short glimpse was shown, but it featured a robed woman leaping around the wilderness and even controlling the wildlife...she takes on many different monsters, from wolf-like creatures to floating tentacle-bearing eyeball beasts, all while being surrounded by beautiful sceneryIt’s a little hard to get an impression of what the plot of the game is, but the visuals are so astounding that it almost doesn’t matter