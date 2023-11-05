Programs Will Not Reopen

ralphie1313
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2019
- Messages
- 453
Anyone know why after i start the computer i can open any then after i close it i can not reopen it or any other program i have to restart the computer?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Need more details to help with anything...Anyone know why after i start the computer i can open any then after i close it i can not reopen it or any other program i have to restart the computer?