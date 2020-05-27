Program to make a disk image and/or clone a disk (regardless of partition type/format)

I have a Moxi DVR 3012 (Charter Communication AKA Spectrum) DVR device that has a failing HDD (WDC WD1600AVJS-63WNA0WD) being a cable DVR the hard drive is of an unknown format (no surprise there).



I have tried Acronis but it does not recognize the disk. I don't have a newer version of Norton Ghost (I dislike Norton software nowadays anyway).



I don't want to keep trying different utilities as I don't want the drive to fail completely as getting another copy of the Moxi OS are slim to none.



Also yes I have contacted Charter and since they no longer service or support Moxi hardware they said I can do what I want with it (the supervisor actually put the device on my account as customer owned equipment meaning the device is now mine and not property of Charter Communications anymore, I paid enough in DVR STB fees over the years anyway)



So I am looking for a clone tool that can clone & also create an image file so I have a backup of the Moxi OS & software that is on the original HDD



Thanks