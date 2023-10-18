Program to edit video file metadata in Linux?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,487
I've tried VLC which as usual is qa steaming pile of shit. It pretends to save it but it really doesn't. No surprise, VLC has always been a steaming pile of shit.
I've tried Audacity. It will allow me to edit the metadata but apparently saves only apply to audio and not video.
Googling reveals that "won't save metadata" is uber common but solutions are not.
Anyone know of a program that will accomplish this feat of magic?
P.S. - I can also use Windows if necessary.
TIA
