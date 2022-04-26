Program for Windows that load balances multiple cellphone tethers?

Are there any programs that would allow me to use multiple cellphones in a load-balanced manner to give myself not just more bandwidth but also redundancy with windows? If I had 2 4G/5G cellphones connected via USB for tethering internet is there a way to load balance them/offer redundancy so if 1 drops/fails the data routes to the other phone?I have another large post below for a major project I am working on and asking multiple questions and I figured this specific question would go best here.I have found this but are there other/better options?