Program for Windows that load balances multiple cellphone tethers?

An Aberrant Person
Sep 24, 2021
29
Are there any programs that would allow me to use multiple cellphones in a load-balanced manner to give myself not just more bandwidth but also redundancy with windows? If I had 2 4G/5G cellphones connected via USB for tethering internet is there a way to load balance them/offer redundancy so if 1 drops/fails the data routes to the other phone?
I have another large post below for a major project I am working on and asking multiple questions and I figured this specific question would go best here.
https://hardforum.com/threads/mobile-stream-box-boys-a-must-read.2019192/
I have found this but are there other/better options?
https://speedify.com/blog/combining...uide-to-tethering-two-phones-to-a-windows-pc/
