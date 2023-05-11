program doesn't run - is WSL 2 the issue, or my lack of Linux knowlege.

So I need to state upfront that my previous UNIX experience was with System/3 and bsd 4.1 extensions, and then Sun Solaris. That was a loooooong time ago, and I've never actually installed or run Linux.
I recently discovered this program, which runs on Linux. http://www.iron-spring.com/about.html and http://www.iron-spring.com/download.html.
So I installed Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, which seems to be an Ubuntu distribution, I used /mnt/driveletter to access my Windows volumes. No problem. Seemed easier than doing a separate Linux install and multi-booting.
With help from ChatGPT, I opened up the tar file, and then sudo mv'ed the entire pl1 folder (my simplified rename), into /usr/bin. So far, so good. However, when I tried to actually run one of the executables, here is what I got. Those programs have the "x" bit set, so I assume that are executables. Again, I will freely own up to being a newbie here. So what do I do?
Or have I run into some kind of incompatibility here?
