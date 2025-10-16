  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Professional overclocker Sergmann breached the 13000 MT/s memory overclock barrier

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,758
“The memory voltage is not shown, but both the memory and the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor used in the feat were under liquid nitrogen cooling. The motherboard used is a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice, with its optimal 1 DIMM per channel memory topology. The processor is configured with 2P+2E cores, and underclocked to 2054.2 MHz for the P-cores, with an uncore frequency of 821.7 MHz. The HWBOT page can be accessed here.”

1760610843640.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341965/...mt-s-barrier-with-ddr5-13010-memory-oc-record
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top