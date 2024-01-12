Productivity build and GPU choices - Low TDP and wattage options?

If you're choosing a dedicated GPU for 3D modeling and scanning (no gaming), are you going nVidia or AMD, and why?



And to follow-up, if you need a dedicated GPU for the above that is low TDP and low wattage, would that change your decision of GPU maker? If so, how come?



Essentially, I'm looking to build a SFF productivity PC that won't turn my office into an inferno and won't sound like a jet taking off - hence the low TDP and low wattage requirement. At first blush, I was thinking an RTX 4060, 4060Ti or maybe a 4070 as I read that nVidia is much more power efficient and delivers better results when it comes to performance vs. TDP/wattage than AMD.



Am I off the mark? What GPU would you choose for my use case?