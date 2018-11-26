Prodeus Channels Classic Shooters in Reveal Trailer

AlphaAtlas

AlphaAtlas

[H]ard|Gawd
Staff member
Joined
Mar 3, 2018
Messages
1,713
While gamers may have modern incarnations old school shooters like DOOM or Duke Nukem, some developers are trying to stick closer to the classics. Ion Maiden recently used the old Build engine, but the developers behind Prodeus want to emulate old school FPS aesthetics and mechanics using "modern rendering techniques."

Check out the reveal trailer here.

Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware.
 
jnemesh

jnemesh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2013
Messages
1,084
What I miss are the HORDES of enemies...that would go down with a shot or two, instead of fewer enemies that are damage sponges!
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,865
Doesn't look bad. However, if by modern graphical techniques they mean pushing specular highlights to insane levels for plasti-vision, then... :D Still, looks promising.
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
9,267
scojer said:
That looks fun. Reminds me aesthetically of an id game.
Click to expand...
Yes it looked great until that DICE type of liquid splashes on the screen came. That raised instant disgust for me.

I always wanted a realistic game that you could shoot the limbs of enemies and have them cry out of pain and start to limp or use function of them... that could make all sorts of fun.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,052
This is interesting.

I fired up the free Deus Ex Revision remaster the other night to check it out, but despite having upgraded models, new textures, etc. etc. I really struggled with it as it really felt severely dated.

I did play through it only ~6 years ago, using the standard game, just patched for higher resolutions, widescreen support and 32 bit rendering using manual patches, and at that point I recall it taking about a half an hour for me to adapt, but once I did I found it very playable. This time I just can't seem to do it.

Maye this has potential to bring good old games like this back to life?
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,521
No Thanks, but I grew up with the games they're emulating so its kind of lost on me, I have no desire to go back to that level of gameplay (probably why I hated the Doom reincarnation)
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
18,432
Looks pretty cool. I'll be watching this along with Ion Maiden.

I hope there is a way to disable the faux interlacing or whatever is causing the blurriness.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,052
HeadRusch said:
No Thanks, but I grew up with the games they're emulating so its kind of lost on me, I have no desire to go back to that level of gameplay (probably why I hated the Doom reincarnation)
Click to expand...

Doom 2016 was by no means one of my favorites, as I prefer more realistic story driven games and less space marine run and gun with made up sci-fi weapons, but I still have to admit it was very well made.

I was prejudiced about the game up until I got it in a bundle with the Wolfenstein games, and actually lid of liked it. Not as much as other titles, but it definitely beat my expectations.

The game engine performed very well too. I was very impressed with that. Very smooth at 4k and good framerates without sacrificing graphical quality. I was very impressed with the ID tech engine in this Incantation. It did very well in the Wolfenstein games too.

I got 41 hours out of it on Nightmare difficulty, which was definitely a challenge at times. I'm glad I inadvertently picked it up in that bundle. Otherwise I probably never would have tried it.
 
G

gtrguy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 8, 2009
Messages
173
B00nie said:
I always wanted a realistic game that you could shoot the limbs of enemies and have them cry out of pain and start to limp or use function of them... that could make all sorts of fun.
Click to expand...

I seem to recall some stuff like that in F.E.A.R.... it's been a long time though so I may be mistaken.
 
T

tempertantrum

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 19, 2009
Messages
395
What are those... 3D sprites??? I.... don't get it. It looks *awful* to me, the play looks boring, and the gratuitous violence levels so high you can't even tell what's happening is just annoying. This looks like something some college kids would produce for a class, or a tech demo of some kind of new technology that uses less GPU power to produce more but is still being developed... not a AAA game. Certainly not anything I'd want to pay *money* for.
 
A

AKBarsook

n00b
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
2
Why? That's all I have to ask.... Old school FPS was about the flow of action and the style of the game. The graphical limitations were worked around and coped with, not a selling point! The original Doom, or the First Unreal games were great because of how they played and how good the graphics were for the time, I see no reason to go backwards. This reminds me of the damned PixelArt/8-Bit craze. I want the nostalgia of how the games played, not how they looked. Why with a machine more powerful than previous supercomputers do I want to go back in graphical fidelity? Why!

Doom 2016 did a great job of letting me relive the gameplay of an old school FPS with great visuals. That is how to go forward. Give me the gameplay!
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,521
Doom is absolutely a well made game. I just don't like that style of gameplay anymore so no matter how badly I wanted to love it, I just didn't, and I accept I don't like that style of frenetic gameplay anymore, sucks but I'm not taking anything away from the reboot, which was Epic. Just...not for me.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,865
AKBarsook said:
Why? That's all I have to ask.... Old school FPS was about the flow of action and the style of the game. The graphical limitations were worked around and coped with, not a selling point! The original Doom, or the First Unreal games were great because of how they played and how good the graphics were for the time, I see no reason to go backwards. This reminds me of the damned PixelArt/8-Bit craze. I want the nostalgia of how the games played, not how they looked. Why with a machine more powerful than previous supercomputers do I want to go back in graphical fidelity? Why!

Doom 2016 did a great job of letting me relive the gameplay of an old school FPS with great visuals. That is how to go forward. Give me the gameplay!
Click to expand...

Not all genres of games lend themselves to high-end 3D engines. Also, pixel art is just a type of art or medium. If you're not into it, that's fine, but it's just as valid as any other art-form, whether that's clay, oils, 3D models, whatever. Good pixel art can be impressive. Sure, there was a bit of a craze, and a lot of half-assed attempts at cashing in on it were tossed out there. Still, I'd rather play something like Dead Cells than most recent AAA action games. Everything has its place. A good game is a good game. That said, this doesn't look particularly amazing by any means. It looks like it could possibly be fun, but also possibly not.

I agree about Doom. It was incredibly good. It went for a certain play style, and pulled it off flawlessly. Not everyone needs to like it, but for people that like that kind of game, you can't do it too much better than that.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,865
d3athf1sh said:
can someone tell me why i am suppose to be excited about this??
Click to expand...

I guess it depends on whether this sort of thing appeals to you. (this isn't an endorsement by the way, I think this one could lean either way) Some people get excited by a new Assassin's Creed game, while they pretty make me want to vomit. :D I think a lot of people have fond memories of simple, raw, pure, shooting games. Some (like myself) still play Quake and Q3A and others to this day. This could end up fitting into that, and pull it off nicely, or it could just be over the top for no reason, with none of the panache of something like Doom. Not everyone can be id Software, but sometimes the little guys surprise you. Personally, if this one takes everyone by surprise, and gets good ratings, maybe I'll give it a whirl. It's definitely not something that I feel like I'd need to rush out and get though.
 
Z

zkostik

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2009
Messages
929
B00nie said:
Yes it looked great until that DICE type of liquid splashes on the screen came. That raised instant disgust for me.

I always wanted a realistic game that you could shoot the limbs of enemies and have them cry out of pain and start to limp or use function of them... that could make all sorts of fun.
Click to expand...

You buddy should play Soldier of Fortune. Speaking of which, great classic shooter! Need to find my CD's or go on GOG ;)
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
9,267
zkostik said:
You buddy should play Soldier of Fortune. Speaking of which, great classic shooter! Need to find my CD's or go on GOG ;)
Click to expand...
Yes I was trying to remember which was the rare game that had this feature.
 
Vader1975

Vader1975

Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
820
This immediately felt very familiar. However, I haven’t sought this type of play in a long time. Maybe the new generation can feel what it was like.
 
N

Nokturnal

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 1, 2006
Messages
139
loving this. I'm probably going to play DUSK first, and then slow down with the more duke nukem 3d vibe of this game
 
B

Bankie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
1,826
May you rise from your grave!

Just started playing this on Gamepass. It feels like I'm playing a FPS from an alternate reality where 3D Accelerators never happened and the devs just kept trying to push their engines without them. The weapons feel amazing; I know shotguns have been done to death but this game has the best one out of all of them. The gore is fun too. Creatures you gib will splash blood all over the walls and if the ceiling is low enough the blood there will rain down around you. I don't know if I'll play all the way through it but it is a hoot as you can jump into a map really quickly, laugh as you blast the shit out of some monsters, and then get out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top