Prodeus Channels Classic Shooters in Reveal Trailer

AlphaAtlas
[H]ard|Gawd
Staff member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2018
- Messages
- 1,713
While gamers may have modern incarnations old school shooters like DOOM or Duke Nukem, some developers are trying to stick closer to the classics. Ion Maiden recently used the old Build engine, but the developers behind Prodeus want to emulate old school FPS aesthetics and mechanics using "modern rendering techniques."
Check out the reveal trailer here.
Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware.
Check out the reveal trailer here.
Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware.