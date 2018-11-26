Prodeus Channels Classic Shooters in Reveal Trailer

AKBarsook said: Why? That's all I have to ask.... Old school FPS was about the flow of action and the style of the game. The graphical limitations were worked around and coped with, not a selling point! The original Doom, or the First Unreal games were great because of how they played and how good the graphics were for the time, I see no reason to go backwards. This reminds me of the damned PixelArt/8-Bit craze. I want the nostalgia of how the games played, not how they looked. Why with a machine more powerful than previous supercomputers do I want to go back in graphical fidelity? Why!



Doom 2016 did a great job of letting me relive the gameplay of an old school FPS with great visuals. That is how to go forward. Give me the gameplay! Click to expand...

Not all genres of games lend themselves to high-end 3D engines. Also, pixel art is just a type of art or medium. If you're not into it, that's fine, but it's just as valid as any other art-form, whether that's clay, oils, 3D models, whatever. Good pixel art can be impressive. Sure, there was a bit of a craze, and a lot of half-assed attempts at cashing in on it were tossed out there. Still, I'd rather play something like Dead Cells than most recent AAA action games. Everything has its place. A good game is a good game. That said, this doesn't look particularly amazing by any means. It looks like it could possibly be fun, but also possibly not.I agree about Doom. It was incredibly good. It went for a certain play style, and pulled it off flawlessly. Not everyone needs to like it, but for people that like that kind of game, you can't do it too much better than that.