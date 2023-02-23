erek
erek
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,548
So much hardware news lately
“3D NAND scaling has been a boon to mobile device functionality and chip makers are continuing to stack wordline layers for increased performance and bit density. Eventually, NAND devices may require alternative materials, new configurations, or even greater than four bits per cell.
In the meantime, 5G SoCs continue to deliver high performance and long battery life to mobile phone users, and there does not seem to be any immediate limitation. However, none of this is going to be easy. Both transistor and interconnect optimizations are key to scaling to 5nm processes and beyond, and peripheral DRAM circuits optimized for low power and low leakage are more sensitive to high thermal budget processes. The good news is that workfunction tuning and replacement high-k metal gate appear to be enablers.”
Source: https://semiengineering.com/process-innovations-enabling-next-gen-socs-and-memories/
