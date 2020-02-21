Problems with Windows 10 in Gigabyte Z97X Gaming 7

Two days ago, after living almost three years with Windows 7 in my Gigabyte Z97X Gaming 7, and losing all support from MS on W7, I decided to give W10 a try.



During this time I have been using Windows 10 on my Asus N56J laptop, so I could see some limitations I had by moving to W10 on some of my programs. But I decided to give it a try on one of my SSDs on the Z97X.



The first problem I had was with the W10 version (old) that I had. Updating Windows overnight seemed to put things back on track.



But there are some problems I'm having, which perhaps someone who had this MB could tell how they were solved:



1) The USB 3 driver seems to not work at all for Windows 10 on the Z97X. You get a message that says: "This computer does not meet the minimum requirements for installing this software". This really sounds bogus to me, as the Asus USB 3 driver for the laptop works fine, and that laptop is certainly below the Z97X in "minimum requirements". So it does sound as a driver issue. How do you solve it?



2) Is there some SATA driver I have to install that will allow all the sockets to work fine in Windows 10? Which one? I can't seem to connect all my SATA interfaces and the HDDs do not show. I thought it might be a hardware issue, so I went back to my Windows 7 install, and everything is there alright. Another driver issue?



I downloaded some new supposedly W10 drivers, and did install some, but the issues described above did not solve.



Let's hope the answer is for me to move to a more recent MB + hardware, because that is not money I wish to spend, and would much prefer to make this hardware work as it did in Windows 7.