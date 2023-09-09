problems with router

R

Rustic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2005
Messages
287
i bought a used Asus RTX A86U and im having some issues after about a month or so after installing.

i cannot see my security cameras if i am off of my network. i can if i am home on wifi.
Youtube randomly says i am offline.

i have downloaded the app or whatever and i can get on the dashboard but i really not sure what to look for.

any advice would be appreciated. thanks
 
