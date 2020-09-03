Problematic drive: bad magic number invalid superblock, I/O errors, just couple of bad sectors, SW that tries to read sectors constantly?

Code:

fsck from util-linux 2.29.2 e2fsck 1.43.4 (31-Jan-2017) ext2fs_open2: Bad magic number in super-block fsck.ext2: Superblock invalid, trying backup blocks... fsck.ext2: Bad magic number in super-block while trying to open /dev/sdc The superblock could not be read or does not describe a valid ext2/ext3/ext4 filesystem. If the device is valid and it really contains an ext2/ext3/ext4 filesystem (and not swap or ufs or something else), then the superblock is corrupt, and you might try running e2fsck with an alternate superblock: e2fsck -b 8193 <device> or e2fsck -b 32768 <device> Found a dos partition table in /dev/sdc