Problematic drive: bad magic number invalid superblock, I/O errors, just couple of bad sectors, SW that tries to read sectors constantly?

Hello,
the Linux system drive (HDD) has two bad blocks (or parts within it) - HD Tune and Minitool partition wizard reported it and SMART shows 2 pending sectors and 4 offline uncorrectable.
If i understand correctly, i may want to let some software detect unreadable/unwriteable sectors and try to constantly use these in order to turn them offline uncorrectable so the OS skip these?
Or i do not need to care as Windows and Linux automatically use different sector when it fails to write to one?
So what i need to do except ideally replacing the drive?

The drive shows weird symptoms:

dmesg
Code: 
[  580.537308] print_req_error: critical medium error, dev sdc, sector 261314564
[  580.537311] Buffer I/O error on dev sdc2, logical block 4, async page read
[  582.378165] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 FAILED Result: hostbyte=DID_OK driverbyte=DRIVER_SENSE
[  582.378173] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 Sense Key : Medium Error [current]
[  582.378175] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 Add. Sense: Unrecovered read error
[  582.378178] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 CDB: Read(10) 28 00 0f 93 58 04 00 00 01 00
[  582.378180] print_req_error: critical medium error, dev sdc, sector 261314564
[  582.378182] Buffer I/O error on dev sdc2, logical block 4, async page read
[  584.270037] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 FAILED Result: hostbyte=DID_OK driverbyte=DRIVER_SENSE
[  584.270045] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 Sense Key : Medium Error [current]
[  584.270048] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 Add. Sense: Unrecovered read error
[  584.270052] sd 11:0:0:0: [sdc] tag#0 CDB: Read(10) 28 00 0f 93 58 04 00 00 01 00
[  584.270054] print_req_error: critical medium error, dev sdc, sector 261314564
[  584.270057] Buffer I/O error on dev sdc2, logical block 4, async page read
I already tried replacing cable and messing with BIOS SATA modes IDE and AHCI. But other, Windows drive works good. Strange is that the HDD led nonstop lighting in case of this drive and when i boot live system from flash drive, this system tries to access this weird HDD which cause the live system to stop booting. I came to the point to bootup the system from weird HDD, but there was I/O errors and non stop lighting LED.
In Linux recovery mode, it found unexpected inconsistency and required me to run fsck manually which failed: details.

fsck /dev/sdc

Code: 
fsck from util-linux 2.29.2
e2fsck 1.43.4 (31-Jan-2017)
ext2fs_open2: Bad magic number in super-block
fsck.ext2: Superblock invalid, trying backup blocks...
fsck.ext2: Bad magic number in super-block while trying to open /dev/sdc

The superblock could not be read or does not describe a valid ext2/ext3/ext4
filesystem.  If the device is valid and it really contains an ext2/ext3/ext4
filesystem (and not swap or ufs or something else), then the superblock
is corrupt, and you might try running e2fsck with an alternate superblock:
    e2fsck -b 8193 <device>
or
    e2fsck -b 32768 <device>

Found a dos partition table in /dev/sdc
Found some command that once helped me to fix similar superblock errors:
e2fsck -f -y -v -C 0 /dev/sdc3

i ran gparted which shown Input/output error during read on /dev/sdc

But ended up opening after ignoring these messages and i selected only EXT* filesystem partition on that drive and clicked to check it. Result is only filesystem errors and no bad blocks

smartctl -a /dev/sdd

Code: 
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x002f   200   200   051    Pre-fail  Always       -       2217
  3 Spin_Up_Time            0x0027   142   133   021    Pre-fail  Always       -       3866
  4 Start_Stop_Count        0x0032   099   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       1798
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   200   200   140    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         0x002e   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   074   074   000    Old_age   Always       -       19154
10 Spin_Retry_Count        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   099   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       1766
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       144
193 Load_Cycle_Count        0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       1653
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   100   097   000    Old_age   Always       -       43
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       2
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0030   200   200   000    Old_age   Offline      -       4
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate   0x0008   200   200   000    Old_age   Offline      -       4
 
