Problematic drive: bad magic number invalid superblock, I/O errors, just couple of bad sectors, SW that tries to read sectors constantly?

Hello,
the Linux system drive (HDD) has two bad blocks (or parts within it) - HD Tune and Minitool partition wizard reported it and SMART shows 2 pending sectors and 4 offline uncorrectable.
If i understand correctly, i may want to let some software detect unreadable/unwriteable sectors and try to constantly use these in order to turn them offline uncorrectable so the OS skip these?
Or i do not need to care as Windows and Linux automatically use different sector when it fails to write to one?
So what i need to do except ideally replacing the drive?
The drive shows weird symptoms:
dmesg
I already tried replacing cable and messing with BIOS SATA modes IDE and AHCI. But other, Windows drive works good. Strange is that the HDD led nonstop lighting in case of this drive and when i boot live system from flash drive, this system tries to access this weird HDD which cause the live system to stop booting. I came to the point to bootup the system from weird HDD, but there was I/O errors and non stop lighting LED.
In Linux recovery mode, it found unexpected inconsistency and required me to run fsck manually which failed: details.
fsck /dev/sdc
Found some command that once helped me to fix similar superblock errors:
e2fsck -f -y -v -C 0 /dev/sdc3
i ran gparted which shown Input/output error during read on /dev/sdc
But ended up opening after ignoring these messages and i selected only EXT* filesystem partition on that drive and clicked to check it. Result is only filesystem errors and no bad blocks
smartctl -a /dev/sdd
