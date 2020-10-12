Problem With USB Drive

I bought this a couple months ago and am having a weird problem with it:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/wd-eas...able-hard-drive-black/6356880.p?skuId=6356880
Basically what happens is that if I try to download something from the internet to it, for maybe 30 seconds I get my full internet bandwidth (~55MB/s), but after that it slows to a crawl and bounces around between 1MB/s-15MB/s until the file finishes. Then when I queue up another download, the same thing happens. This occurs both when it's plugged into my computer and when it's plugged into my NAS and shared over the network.
From that I would think the drive is bad, but if I instead download the same file to my SSD, getting the full ~55MB/s throughout the download, and then copy the file over to the USB drive after that, that works perfectly and I get the 80-110MB/s I'd expect from a USB3 transfer. I can even transfer several files totaling over 100GB, much smaller than what I was trying to download to it initially, and that works fine. So it can clearly handle being written to.
I've adjusted every write caching setting I can find, Quick Removal vs. Better Performance, reformatting it, chkdsk, all of that. Not happening with any other drives and I believe it's been a problem for this one ever since I bought it, or at least within the first couple weeks. Any other ideas? I would RMA it but I'm not convinced I wouldn't have the same problem with a replacement drive, given what I've described above.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/wd-eas...able-hard-drive-black/6356880.p?skuId=6356880
Basically what happens is that if I try to download something from the internet to it, for maybe 30 seconds I get my full internet bandwidth (~55MB/s), but after that it slows to a crawl and bounces around between 1MB/s-15MB/s until the file finishes. Then when I queue up another download, the same thing happens. This occurs both when it's plugged into my computer and when it's plugged into my NAS and shared over the network.
From that I would think the drive is bad, but if I instead download the same file to my SSD, getting the full ~55MB/s throughout the download, and then copy the file over to the USB drive after that, that works perfectly and I get the 80-110MB/s I'd expect from a USB3 transfer. I can even transfer several files totaling over 100GB, much smaller than what I was trying to download to it initially, and that works fine. So it can clearly handle being written to.
I've adjusted every write caching setting I can find, Quick Removal vs. Better Performance, reformatting it, chkdsk, all of that. Not happening with any other drives and I believe it's been a problem for this one ever since I bought it, or at least within the first couple weeks. Any other ideas? I would RMA it but I'm not convinced I wouldn't have the same problem with a replacement drive, given what I've described above.
Last edited: