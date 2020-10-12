Problem With USB Drive

I bought this a couple months ago and am having a weird problem with it:Basically what happens is that if I try to download something from the internet to it, for maybe 30 seconds I get my full internet bandwidth (~55MB/s), but after that it slows to a crawl and bounces around between 1MB/s-15MB/s until the file finishes. Then when I queue up another download, the same thing happens. This occurs both when it's plugged into my computer and when it's plugged into my NAS and shared over the network.From that I would think the drive is bad, but if I instead download the same file to my SSD, getting the full ~55MB/s throughout the download, and then copy the file over to the USB drive after that, that works perfectly and I get the 80-110MB/s I'd expect from a USB3 transfer. I can even transfer several files totaling over 100GB, much smaller than what I was trying to download to it initially, and that works fine. So it can clearly handle being written to.I've adjusted every write caching setting I can find, Quick Removal vs. Better Performance, reformatting it, chkdsk, all of that. Not happening with any other drives and I believe it's been a problem for this one ever since I bought it, or at least within the first couple weeks. Any other ideas? I would RMA it but I'm not convinced I wouldn't have the same problem with a replacement drive, given what I've described above.