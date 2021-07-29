Problem with the drivers of DFI LanParty motherboard

Some time ago I bought a "DFI LanParty DK 790x-M2RS" socket 939 to create a pc for retrogaming, but i can't find the drivers online. Does anyone own it?

The motherboard chipset is called "x790" and AIDA64 identifies it with the name of "ATI RD780" while the southbridge with the name "ATI SB750".

The strange thing is that on the AMD website by looking for drivers in the chipset>"AMD 7 Series Chipset" section, x790 is not in the list...In the list there is only 790GX, 785G, 780V etc.

I don't know if it's missing from the AMD website or if one of those listed is the right one.



Anyone have any ideas?