Problem with Kensington Trackballworks 1.3.1 - random clicks

Discussion in 'Mice and Keyboards' started by Quartz-1, Feb 11, 2017.

    I've just indulged in a Kensington Expert Mouse trackball, the four-button model here, from my Kensington Orbit Elite. Everything was fine until I decided I wanted to use the third and fourth mouse buttons. So I decided to download Kensington Trackballworks. At which point all hell broke loose. Simply moving the trackball invoked a click of some description. Right-click, left-click, I had properties pages and applications launching. It's not the physical device as I went back to my old trackball and got the same behaviour. So I've uninstalled the software and all is now well, except I can't use the extra buttons. Or can I?

    Any suggestions? My search-fu has failed.

    Yes, I did reboot.

    System is Windows 10 fully patched.
     
    Anyone?
     
    Yes, I tried installing them as admin; you can't install a driver with compatibility mode.
     
    I have this same problem since updating my NVIDIA vidio card driver. I reinstalled the Kensington driver and it DID NOT HELP. I rolled back my NVIDIA video card driver and it DID NOT HELP. I then uninstalled the Kensington driver and then reinstalled it and IT DID NOT HELP.
    This issue is having a negative impact on my work! Please, can someone knowledgeable look into this?
     
    I found this occurs when I "switch primary and secondary buttons" for using with my left hand (Control Panel > Mouse). Then once I click for the first time it starts the same behaviour you described until I put the mouse buttons back to right handed again or if I crash TrackballWorks in task manager.

    I still can't work out how to fix it so I'm stuck with my right hand for now. This is still happening with the latest drivers.
     
    I created an account to just answer this question because it too had caused me problems since getting my Slimblade and trying to get TrackballWorks to run without randomly clicking and crap.

    So I finally figured this out. You need to ensure that you set the *WINDOWS 10* mouse setting for Left/Right back to it's default setting of "Left". Then install the TrackballWorks software and configure it's buttons to be the left handed configuration. This worked like a charm for me. All the times I had tried before, I had already altered my Windows configuration for left handed use (Primary button RIght) and that's what was causing the problems with the Kensington Drivers/TrackballWorks software.

    Hope this helps you folks.

    Cheers


    P.S. I am using TrackballWorks 1.3.1
     
    Same as Calvin940 ... I created an account to shout out "ME TOO!" ... simply switching MS Mouse Options from right to left fixed it completely. This is the ONLY site that had this tip that I could find... so thanks much!!!!
     
    As mentioned above, this was the only place I've seen this mentioned and I'm glad I was able to find it. I would have never guessed that being on left handed mode in Windows 10 would cause such chaos opening dozens of programs and windows with this trackball. It's my first trackball but I wanted it to relieve RSI in my arms and I almost returned it before finding this.

    Thank you, working great now!
     
    I know this thread is getting old but it just came in handy so I wanted to add my experience as c0nfirmation of the simple fix described earlier. This was driving me crazy. The trackball was working fine when plugged into the laptop of a coworker. My known-to-be-working trackball (same model) from another computer was causing the same issue.

    Note: The solution above says to set the Windows configuration back to "left" then install Trackballworks. Just to clarify, if you already have Trackballworks installed, then you can stop after setting the default setting to "left". This fixed the issue for me.

    Also, to help Google channel people having this problem, let me include the search string I used so maybe they'll find it faster: "Kensington Trackball going crazy"
     
    Just some note: Kensington support is awesome.
    Will email them this thread. Also been tracking down source of an Alt + control/linear motion lock/precise movement hotkey issue when alt-tabbing.
     
    I'm another one who signed up just to post in this discussion. I don't use my trackball left-handed (even though I am) but it occasionally gets a little crazy. Up until today, I've always been able to unplug it and plug it in again, or restart something, or just take a little break and it's been fine. Today I crashed my laptop (I didn't notice the power cable wasn't attached) and the trackball went totally mad when I rebooted.

    After searching online and finding this thread, I checked my mouse settings in Windows and they seemed to be fine. But just to be sure, I clicked them over to "left" and then back to "right" and that seems to have fixed it. I wanted to let people know that this might be a fix for people who've been using default settings all along.

    Both my laptop and my trackball are pretty old but the laptop has a lot of programs that can't be purchased anymore, just rented, and I really want to keep things functioning as long as I can and I prefer to mess with the hardware as little as possible. I get concerned when things go haywire. So thank you all!
     
