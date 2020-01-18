Problem with Kensington Trackballworks 1.3.1 - random clicks

I've just indulged in a Kensington Expert Mouse trackball, the four-button model here, from my Kensington Orbit Elite. Everything was fine until I decided I wanted to use the third and fourth mouse buttons. So I decided to download Kensington Trackballworks. At which point all hell broke loose. Simply moving the trackball invoked a click of some description. Right-click, left-click, I had properties pages and applications launching. It's not the physical device as I went back to my old trackball and got the same behaviour. So I've uninstalled the software and all is now well, except I can't use the extra buttons. Or can I? Any suggestions? My search-fu has failed. Yes, I did reboot. System is Windows 10 fully patched.