Problem running a script

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,143
I have a script on the Desktop named QuantaFanSpeed.sh I run the command to make it an executable - chmod +x QuantaFanSpeed.sh from a command prompt and I get this -

Screenshot from 2022-01-13 08-37-04.png


The file is clearly on the desktop so what am I missing? :confused:

TIA

OK, so I moved the script to the home directory and now I can see it when I do a ls -a but I get "Command Not Found". :confused:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top