Problem running a script

I have a script on the Desktop named QuantaFanSpeed.sh I run the command to make it an executable - chmod +x QuantaFanSpeed.sh from a command prompt and I get this -
The file is clearly on the desktop so what am I missing?
TIA
OK, so I moved the script to the home directory and now I can see it when I do a ls -a but I get "Command Not Found".
OK, so I moved the script to the home directory and now I can see it when I do a ls -a but I get "Command Not Found".
