Probably a silly question about customer facing calendar systems...

Hi Gurus...
I'm going to be on the hook in a month or three to set up a site with a calendar system so students can sign up with date/time requests, and staff can also put in availabilities or accept student requested training times... I know something like this has got to exist (and have not made a web site since school) so I don't want to reinvent the wheel. Is this something I can setup in Squarespace (or similar), or am I going to have to go talk to a professional? Also, what would this setup be called? I'll buy a beer (local Burning Beard brewery ) for leads to start learning!
