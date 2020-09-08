Probably a common question regarding the CM Hyper212 series coolers

I am finding a lot of conflicting answers on what should be a simple question. I recently built a new tower with a 3700X processor. I have everything running perfectly, but when I do anything mildly intensive, my CPU fan becomes very audible. It currently uses the stock Wraith Prism cooler. Would switching to one of the Hyper 212 variants, such as the Black model give me anything in terms of lowering the noise? I am seeing tests showing that cooling performance isn't much better than stock, and that's fine. I'm purely asking about the noise comparison.



By the way, I do have the Wraith Prism set to "low" mode using it's physical switch. I've adjusted the curves in the BIOS and SIV software, and everything is running very quietly except for the CPU cooler.