Private Messaging New email is now blank except for I have a new message

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,375
Private Messaging New email is now blank except for I have a new message.
This has been happening for a week or 2, they look like this now

Before I used to be able to see the whole sent message and not just a link to view it. Is this on my end or anything I did?
Thanks

.
Screenshot_2021-02-15 logitech unifying receiver - New reply to your conversation - formatc84 ...png
 
