Private equity sees profits in power utilities as electric bills rise and Big Tech seeks more energy

““The reason is very simple: because there’s a lot of money to be made,” said Greg Brown, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor of finance who researches private equity and hedge funds.
Private investment firms that have done well investing in infrastructure over the last 15 years now have strong incentives to add data centers, power plants and the services that support them at a time of rapid expansion and spiking demand ignited by the late 2022 debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Brown said.”
Source: https://apnews.com/article/big-tech...power-energy-7c5d119142380bb7a83bbe722f69f2a5
