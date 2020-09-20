printer head stuck in Canon MP530 - any way to get it out?

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,175
I had to get a no-name replacement printer head for my Canon MP 530 printer. So I put the head into the printer, but only one of five ink cartridges actually printed in a test, even though the printer detected all five cartridges. So I thought I should remove and re-seat the printer head. At this point, it all got pear-shaped. The replacement head simply won't come out, and I feel that I am lifting very hard straight up. I've power-cycled the printer, but that hasn't helped?

Am I looking at buying a new AIO printer?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
21,998
instructions say lift lever, tilt head towards front and lift out.
instruction unclear, disk stuck in printer...
 
