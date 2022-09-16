Princeton Graphics 21" CRT is an excellent piece of analog kit!

A friend of mine and I have been testing his unit and determined with it's 270mhz of bandwidth we were able to get it up to 2560x1600@60hz progessive. The units are extremely well made and actually look good for a monitor cerca 1999-2000. It's a shadow mask but that's trivial to me. I went and looked for some old reviews and the unit did quite well against the heavyeights of the industry back then. Here's a clip from a PC Mag interview. I kid you not this unit kicks the pants off of anything I currently have in my office. That said, I just purchased three units from a wholesaler out of California. They are shipping all three on a pallet for me.I currently have a Sunix adaptor I purchased from Germany about six months ago and will test it to see if I can make the most out of these monitors. If not I'll be happy to get some advice on getting a better adapter. If these units arrive safely and perform like the unit my buddy has I can't see ever needing to purchase another crt ever again. I will have a grand total of nine 19" to 21" top of the line trinitrons and shadow masks. That should do me well into the next decade.......