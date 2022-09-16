  • We are migrating to a new server in the next day, so you might see some outages. Do not fear, all will be back online and good as ever. You can dismiss this notice permanently so it is not a further distraction.

Princeton Graphics 21" CRT is an excellent piece of analog kit!

A friend of mine and I have been testing his unit and determined with it's 270mhz of bandwidth we were able to get it up to 2560x1600@60hz progessive. The units are extremely well made and actually look good for a monitor cerca 1999-2000. It's a shadow mask but that's trivial to me. I went and looked for some old reviews and the unit did quite well against the heavyeights of the industry back then. Here's a clip from a PC Mag interview. I kid you not this unit kicks the pants off of anything I currently have in my office. That said, I just purchased three units from a wholesaler out of California. They are shipping all three on a pallet for me. :)

I currently have a Sunix adaptor I purchased from Germany about six months ago and will test it to see if I can make the most out of these monitors. If not I'll be happy to get some advice on getting a better adapter. If these units arrive safely and perform like the unit my buddy has I can't see ever needing to purchase another crt ever again. I will have a grand total of nine 19" to 21" top of the line trinitrons and shadow masks. That should do me well into the next decade.......
 

Congrats and welcome back to the 80/90s?
 
Congrats and welcome back to the 80/90s?
Hey, I left analog behind way back in 2007 when I dropped my IBM P260 crt for a shiny new Dell 30" inch to play Crysis on. Guess what? After the new shiney wore off I knew I messed up big time. I left pc gaming after that because I couldn't stand playing games on it. I'm in love with pc gaming again after going back to analog and who knows....maybe in 2033 they'll finally have a display technology to make me switch. :)
 
It's called OLED and already here..GL.
 
