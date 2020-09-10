Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (remake)

A remake of 2003 classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will release on PC on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store early next year (as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)...the PlayStation 2-era game is being totally rebuilt using the Assassin's Creed's Anvil game engine...on top of a general graphical redo the character animations from the original Sands of Time have been reenacted with motion capture. "We decided to leverage motion capture, first of all, to enhance the cinematic parts with facial capture, to bring more emotion to them," said game director Pierre-Sylvain Gires...the remake will be $40 when it releases on January 21, 2021...