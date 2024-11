Seems to be making a huge difference (tasks run in < half the time) on my EPYC system. Can't argue with that.



So overall the script is workable, I think. It could use a bit more polish to make it easier to use. So far it lets you skip the first couple CPU cores if necessary to keep things lined up, but if f.ex you have 2x16c CPUs & want to run 3x5c WUs per CPU, it isn't going to be terribly easy to do that. You'd have to know to align the first WU to start on core 1 of the first CPU, and then it'll fill the last 15 cores of the first CPU, and the first 15 cores of the second CPU. So I'll do some poking at it and see if I can find a way to easily & precisely specify what CPUs to use. I'll poke at it when I have some time, but for now it works OK enough to use.