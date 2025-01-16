PrimeGrid 2025 Challenge Series

I called it Ryzen because normally I have real Ryzens in my list, so that was the 'equivalent' architecture name. However I agree - Eypc would make a lot more sense lol.



Regarding the Phi, you are right that few projects support it well. PG is the only one that runs well on it natively. Unfortunately AVX512 alone isn't enough - it is an archaic version of AVX512 that is barely supported these days. Before Acoustics and Milkyway died (MW is technically still alive, but not in an interesting way), my brother rewrote their cores to run effectively on the Phi. It did well on MW and amazing on Acoustics, but sadly those projects are dead. Only PG is decent these days.



Yep, my 2x20c Broadwell and 2x14c Haswell perform about the same due to the very high clocks on the Haswell and very low clocks on the Broadwell. That doesn't help its (Haswell) efficiency though.



Regarding the Epyc, do you know a good way to get clockspeed in Linux? The traditional methods seemed to report a top of 2.7, but they seemed to be reading weird. So I don't really trust that number. However, the extremely low power consumption indicates that the clocks can't be too high. I still can't believe how low that system idles and runs at load. It was a decent drop in power consumption from the 7601s they replaced.



I wonder what the oldest cpu architecture (that supports the necessary instructions) is? I have some ancient ones I could pull out, lol!