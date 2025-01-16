PrimeGrid 2025 Challenge Series

1737045932440.png
 
I have another EPYC on the way that I was going to have online before the PPSE challenge, but USPS doesn't seem to know where it is. So odds of getting that up before Sunday are not looking very promising unfortunately. Should still do well for the other challenges later in the year (and probably TdP as well -- hopefully they find it by then).
 
This post is useless without system specs...
 
TAAT is just unbeatable in PG challenge since 2021 in the year end final team standing (1st place in the past 4 years). The only time we beat TAAT as a team was back in 2020 final team standing.

We are glad that you join and stay with our small and hopefully growing team ;)
 
I'm planning to run again this year. All my stuff is really old at this point, but at least PG challenges are short! Here is my spreadsheet for the upcoming challenge, if anyone is interested in the efficiency of old stuff. All of this is stock - none tuned - since the challenge is short and I need the heat this month! The standout surprise was the Xeon Phi, which while certainly not the best, remains surprisingly efficient for its age. The efficiency crown by a mile (at stock) is the dual 7502. I'm sure the TR could improve a lot with a little power tuning, and I'm sure Windows isn't helping any.
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
Elapsed​
Elapsed​
Elapsed​
CPU​
CPU​
CPU​
WU​
Clock​
Cores​
Clock*Cores​
Mem Chan​
Threads/Core​
MT Threads​
Avg​
Min​
Max​
Avg​
Min​
Max​
# Running​
hr/WU​
WU/day​
PPD​
PPD/Clock*Cores​
Utilization​
%​
Processor​
OS​
Power​
PPD/W​
2.7​
28​
76​
8​
1​
1​
1824​
1627​
1962​
1822​
1625​
1959​
28​
0.51​
1326​
132632​
1754​
1.00​
100%​
2x14c Haswell​
Linux​
400​
332​
2.7​
64​
173​
16​
1​
1​
1513​
1393​
1977​
1511​
1390​
1974​
64​
0.42​
3655​
365473​
2115​
1.00​
100%​
2x32c Gen2 Ryzen​
Linux​
410​
891​
2​
16​
32​
4​
1​
1​
2480​
2271​
2575​
2477​
2268​
2572​
16​
0.69​
557​
55742​
1742​
1.00​
100%​
16c Broadwell​
Linux​
140​
398​
2​
16​
32​
4​
1​
1​
2468​
2256​
2626​
2465​
2254​
2624​
16​
0.69​
560​
56013​
1750​
1.00​
100%​
16c Broadwell​
Linux​
145​
386​
2.7​
24​
65​
8​
1​
1​
2294​
2153​
2561​
2290​
2150​
2557​
24​
0.64​
904​
90392​
1395​
1.00​
100%​
2x12c Ivy Bridge​
Linux​
375​
241​
1.3​
68​
88​
8 (MCD)​
1​
1​
3970​
3093​
4508​
3965​
3088​
4505​
68​
1.10​
1480​
147990​
1674​
1.00​
100%​
Phi 7250​
Linux​
286​
517​
2.8​
18​
50​
4​
1​
1​
953​
724​
1071​
950​
722​
1068​
18​
0.26​
1632​
163190​
3238​
1.00​
100%​
10980xe​
Win10​
350​
466​
2.0​
40​
76​
8​
1​
1​
2491​
2279​
2702​
2487​
2276​
2699​
40​
0.69​
1387​
138739​
1826​
1.00​
100%​
2x20c Broadwell​
Linux​
315​
440​
4.7​
24​
113​
4​
1​
1​
638​
490​
800​
632​
485​
789​
24​
0.18​
3250​
325016​
2881​
0.99​
99%​
Threadripper 7960x​
Win11​
525​
619​
-​
298​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
298​
-​
14752​
1,475,186​
-​
-​
-​
-​
-​
2946​
 
Should have a contest for the oldest CPU still in the game. I have three Xeon X5690's that could put in some work. I put a 3090ti on the SR2, along with 10gbe nic, usb 3 and C, and three gen4 nvme's in an experiment in modernizing old gear.
 
Awesome collection of hardware you've got. And really neat seeing the Xeon Phi running. I've seen those around but never actually seen one used for BOINC before. I guess its AVX512 helps out here more than other places. It's about on-par with my 2x20c Broadwell system (which, for reasons I don't understand, seems to do about the same results as your 2x14c Haswell....tbh, I have no idea how your 2x14c Haswell is doing as well as it is, given my experience with Broadwell systems). Heck, your 2x32c Zen 2 Ryzen is also doing a lot better than I'd expect based on my 2x64c Zen 2 Ryzen and 1x64c Zen 2 Ryzen systems. They're doing 5900 and 3000 tasks/day each.
 
The 32C epyc (not sure why we call this Ryzen, lol) is 7502 cpu and can achieve higher frequency all core than the 64C 7742. I think the 7502 all core is running at 3.2GHz. Maybe EXT64 can confirm. The 7742, I think runs around 2.6 or maybe 2.7GHz.
 
I might actually participate in some of these this year. I didn't last year because I was unemployed and living in coastal Texas in an apartment with no insulation, so my electric bill was around $250, and the AC wasn't strong enough to keep up. This year I'm living in a much better apartment and so far this fall my electric averages around $60, and I have sufficient AC and insulation. I've got an i7-14700K and maybe a 7735HS I can mostly dedicate (the former is my gaming machine, so...).
 
I called it Ryzen because normally I have real Ryzens in my list, so that was the 'equivalent' architecture name. However I agree - Eypc would make a lot more sense lol.

Regarding the Phi, you are right that few projects support it well. PG is the only one that runs well on it natively. Unfortunately AVX512 alone isn't enough - it is an archaic version of AVX512 that is barely supported these days. Before Acoustics and Milkyway died (MW is technically still alive, but not in an interesting way), my brother rewrote their cores to run effectively on the Phi. It did well on MW and amazing on Acoustics, but sadly those projects are dead. Only PG is decent these days.

Yep, my 2x20c Broadwell and 2x14c Haswell perform about the same due to the very high clocks on the Haswell and very low clocks on the Broadwell. That doesn't help its (Haswell) efficiency though.

Regarding the Epyc, do you know a good way to get clockspeed in Linux? The traditional methods seemed to report a top of 2.7, but they seemed to be reading weird. So I don't really trust that number. However, the extremely low power consumption indicates that the clocks can't be too high. I still can't believe how low that system idles and runs at load. It was a decent drop in power consumption from the 7601s they replaced.

I wonder what the oldest cpu architecture (that supports the necessary instructions) is? I have some ancient ones I could pull out, lol!
 
I don't know if it supports Epyc but if you're running a GUI you can look at CoreCTRL. It's for modern AMD video cards and CPUs. It has few options for CPUs but does show usage % and clockspeed on my Ryzen 2600x and 5800x.
 
Try this linux command
Code: 
watch -n1 "cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep \"^[c]pu MHz\""

Here is my 7502 currently running ODLK1 at 3.2GHz all core. Power draw from the wall is about 167W currently.
The temps are low too for all the 4 ccx. I suppose it is still winter....
1737146595364.png

1737146457651.png
 
Yep, when I do that mine report either ~2.7 or 1.5.
 
Maybe it will boost higher if you turn off the SMT and in the BIOS (NB configuration) set the Determinism slider to "Power"?. You can try to change the default (configurable TDP), cTDP for 7502 from 180W to 200W to give a higher thermal headroom but monitor the vrm temp. Usually not an issue with 32-core cpu. I think the 7502 is capable of going higher clock speed. My one cent.

1737152372317.png
 
zenmonitor3 has a nice GUI if you're in to that. It works fine on the Zen 4 EPYC. Haven't tried it on the Zen 2 one, but I suspect it would work.
 
I'll take a look. These are QS chips though, so it is possible they have other limitations.
 
I disabled HT/SMT and now it reports constant frequency. It is running at 2.7 though. I didn't change any power settings , as I actually would prefer it run at 2.7 vs. 3.2 for PG as it should be much more efficient. I think I have seen it clock higher on 'less demanding' projects. Turning off HT/SMT may have very slightly improved performance. I did the same on my other dedicated CPU crunchers (as they will likely primarily run PG this year) and will keep an eye on whether it helps performance at all. Making the clockspeeds easier to read was already worth it.
 
Really nice effort from the Team so far. It's awesome seeing the feed of results coming in from y'all :)
 
This sub-project is a lot of fun as you find primes pretty quickly (if you are on the fence about joining in!).
 
While this PPSE sub-project has short run time and this is a 3-day race, we will likely see an increase in the use of cloud computing. I'm not ranting and I've nothing against the use cloud computing as one can decide how to spend their own money. I find it more fun to build, manage and tweak computers that I owned. Note that the use of cloud computing has always been a part of running PG projects and challenges for some time already but I suspect there will be an increase in this activity during this upcoming race.
 
Yep - that cloud computing was fun back when it was free! Ah, the good old days of burning in supercomputers.
 
Local resources really are going to be very nice for February. Exorbitantly expensive to pay for cloud computing for a month, but if you've already got all the hardware on hand....might as well use it :)
 
I've got my stuff up and running. Decided I'm going to leave the Quadwell off for this one. 1000W is just too much power for what it puts out. But I will hopefully have my Genoa chip on Tuesday, and get at least a bit of use out of it before the challenge concludes.
 
Welcome to the party! Feel free to ask any DC questions.

You can monitor our individual performances here. We currently have 10 active crunchers participating.
 
At about 23.5 hours mark into the race (time for me to go to bed now :) ), we are at comfortable 4th place in overall team standing.

Team members standing:
1737440727471.png
 
EXT64 , I added my rig performance (taken directly from my PG account home page showing performances for each rig) using this morning latest 24hr data in yellow font. I didn't calculate the total credits as the number of PPSE digits has increased significantly since you reported and so does the corresponding credits per task. Hence I'm looking at the average watt-hour consumed for every one WU completed (see last column). I only run three of my most efficient rigs in this race as the rest of the older rigs are not worth running based on the still high electricity rate (~44 cents/kWhr) that I'm currently paying during the winter period. I've several kill-a-watt meters that I plugged into each of the rig.

The AMD mobile cpus (7945HX and 7940HX) are very power efficient, so does the epyc genoa.

----Elapsed run timeElapsed run timeElapsed run timeWU
ClockCoresMem ChanMT ThreadsAvgMinMax# WU completedAvg hr/WUWU/dayProcessorOSWall
Power		PPD/WAvg Whr per WU (total energy per WU)
2.72881182416271962280.5113262x14c HaswellLinux4003327.240
2.764161151313931977640.4236552x32c Epyc 7502Linux4108912.692
21641248022712575160.6955716c BroadwellLinux1403986.032
21641246822562626160.6956016c BroadwellLinux1453866.214
2.72481229421532561240.649042x12c Ivy BridgeLinux3752419.956
1.3688 (MCD)1397030934508681.101480Phi 7250Linux2865174.638
2.818419537241071180.26163210980xeWin103504665.147
2.04081249122792702400.6913872x20c BroadwellLinux3154405.451
4.72441638490800240.183250Threadripper 7960xWin115256193.877
-298-----298-14752--29464.793
3.81621986 877101912530.27414025950xLinux175-2.996
4.5162170352878118830.19519667950xLinux174-2.124
2.8324114671335187915380.4081885epyc 7502Linux196-2.495
 
Hmm, looks like i may have forgotten to add myself to the team.
 
I think that credits are counted towards the team from the moment that you join it. Then any tasks returned after that count towards the team. But all of your points will count for the team going forward for sure.
 
Thanks pututu, great additions! Is that 7950x just power limited in the BIOS or underclocked/volted?
 
I set the clock to 4.5GHz and a fixed 0.95Vcore in the BIOS. As you try to approach 5Hz, the power increase is just not worth it for a clock gain of just 11.1%.

For my epyc, I tried 3.0GHz at 0.98125V and power draw is 225W. With 2.8GHz at 0.925V, power draw is 196W, so a clock gain of just 7.14% will result in double (+14.8% increase) the power consumption. Unfortunately for epyc you cannot control the clock freq and vcore in the bios. You have to install some software.
 
