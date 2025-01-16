PrimeGrid 2025 Challenge Series

Gilthanis
This post is useless without system specs...I have another EPYC on the way that I was going to have online before the PPSE challenge, but USPS doesn't seem to know where it is. So odds of getting that up before Sunday are not looking very promising unfortunately. Should still do well for the other challenges later in the year (and probably TdP as well -- hopefully they find it by then).
I know some of the TAAT folks watch this so I don't want to say exactly what, but it's a Genoa chipThis post is useless without system specs...
TAAT is just unbeatable in PG challenge since 2021 in the year end final team standing (1st place in the past 4 years). The only time we beat TAAT as a team was back in 2020 final team standing.I know some of the TAAT folks watch this so I don't want to say exactly what, but it's a Genoa chip
-
-
-
-
-
-
Elapsed
Elapsed
Elapsed
CPU
CPU
CPU
WU
Clock
Cores
Clock*Cores
Mem Chan
Threads/Core
MT Threads
Avg
Min
Max
Avg
Min
Max
# Running
hr/WU
WU/day
PPD
PPD/Clock*Cores
Utilization
%
Processor
OS
Power
PPD/W
2.7
28
76
8
1
1
1824
1627
1962
1822
1625
1959
28
0.51
1326
132632
1754
1.00
100%
2x14c Haswell
Linux
400
332
2.7
64
173
16
1
1
1513
1393
1977
1511
1390
1974
64
0.42
3655
365473
2115
1.00
100%
2x32c Gen2 Ryzen
Linux
410
891
2
16
32
4
1
1
2480
2271
2575
2477
2268
2572
16
0.69
557
55742
1742
1.00
100%
16c Broadwell
Linux
140
398
2
16
32
4
1
1
2468
2256
2626
2465
2254
2624
16
0.69
560
56013
1750
1.00
100%
16c Broadwell
Linux
145
386
2.7
24
65
8
1
1
2294
2153
2561
2290
2150
2557
24
0.64
904
90392
1395
1.00
100%
2x12c Ivy Bridge
Linux
375
241
1.3
68
88
8 (MCD)
1
1
3970
3093
4508
3965
3088
4505
68
1.10
1480
147990
1674
1.00
100%
Phi 7250
Linux
286
517
2.8
18
50
4
1
1
953
724
1071
950
722
1068
18
0.26
1632
163190
3238
1.00
100%
10980xe
Win10
350
466
2.0
40
76
8
1
1
2491
2279
2702
2487
2276
2699
40
0.69
1387
138739
1826
1.00
100%
2x20c Broadwell
Linux
315
440
4.7
24
113
4
1
1
638
490
800
632
485
789
24
0.18
3250
325016
2881
0.99
99%
Threadripper 7960x
Win11
525
619
-
298
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
298
-
14752
1,475,186
-
-
-
-
-
2946
Awesome collection of hardware you've got. And really neat seeing the Xeon Phi running. I've seen those around but never actually seen one used for BOINC before. I guess its AVX512 helps out here more than other places. It's about on-par with my 2x20c Broadwell system (which, for reasons I don't understand, seems to do about the same results as your 2x14c Haswell....tbh, I have no idea how your 2x14c Haswell is doing as well as it is, given my experience with Broadwell systems). Heck, your 2x32c Zen 2 Ryzen is also doing a lot better than I'd expect based on my 2x64c Zen 2 Ryzen and 1x64c Zen 2 Ryzen systems. They're doing 5900 and 3000 tasks/day each.I'm planning to run again this year. All my stuff is really old at this point, but at least PG challenges are short! Here is my spreadsheet for the upcoming challenge, if anyone is interested in the efficiency of old stuff. All of this is stock - none tuned - since the challenge is short and I need the heat this month! The standout surprise was the Xeon Phi, which while certainly not the best, remains surprisingly efficient for its age. The efficiency crown by a mile (at stock) is the dual 7502. I'm sure the TR could improve a lot with a little power tuning, and I'm sure Windows isn't helping any.
- - - - - - Elapsed Elapsed Elapsed CPU CPU CPU WU Clock Cores Clock*Cores Mem Chan Threads/Core MT Threads Avg Min Max Avg Min Max # Running hr/WU WU/day PPD PPD/Clock*Cores Utilization % Processor OS Power PPD/W 2.7 28 76 8 1 1 1824 1627 1962 1822 1625 1959 28 0.51 1326 132632 1754 1.00 100% 2x14c Haswell Linux 400 332 2.7 64 173 16 1 1 1513 1393 1977 1511 1390 1974 64 0.42 3655 365473 2115 1.00 100% 2x32c Gen2 Ryzen Linux 410 891 2 16 32 4 1 1 2480 2271 2575 2477 2268 2572 16 0.69 557 55742 1742 1.00 100% 16c Broadwell Linux 140 398 2 16 32 4 1 1 2468 2256 2626 2465 2254 2624 16 0.69 560 56013 1750 1.00 100% 16c Broadwell Linux 145 386 2.7 24 65 8 1 1 2294 2153 2561 2290 2150 2557 24 0.64 904 90392 1395 1.00 100% 2x12c Ivy Bridge Linux 375 241 1.3 68 88 8 (MCD) 1 1 3970 3093 4508 3965 3088 4505 68 1.10 1480 147990 1674 1.00 100% Phi 7250 Linux 286 517 2.8 18 50 4 1 1 953 724 1071 950 722 1068 18 0.26 1632 163190 3238 1.00 100% 10980xe Win10 350 466 2.0 40 76 8 1 1 2491 2279 2702 2487 2276 2699 40 0.69 1387 138739 1826 1.00 100% 2x20c Broadwell Linux 315 440 4.7 24 113 4 1 1 638 490 800 632 485 789 24 0.18 3250 325016 2881 0.99 99% Threadripper 7960x Win11 525 619 - 298 - - - - - - - - - - 298 - 14752 1,475,186 - - - - - 2946
The 32C epyc (not sure why we call this Ryzen, lol) is 7502 cpu and can achieve higher frequency all core than the 64C 7742. I think the 7502 all core is running at 3.2GHz. Maybe EXT64 can confirm. The 7742, I think runs around 2.6 or maybe 2.7GHz.Heck, your 2x32c Zen 2 Ryzen is also doing a lot better than I'd expect based on my 2x64c Zen 2 Ryzen and 1x64c Zen 2 Ryzen systems. They're doing 5900 and 3000 tasks/day each.
I don't know if it supports Epyc but if you're running a GUI you can look at CoreCTRL. It's for modern AMD video cards and CPUs. It has few options for CPUs but does show usage % and clockspeed on my Ryzen 2600x and 5800x.Regarding the Epyc, do you know a good way to get clockspeed in Linux? The traditional methods seemed to report a top of 2.7, but they seemed to be reading weird. So I don't really trust that number. However, the extremely low power consumption indicates that the clocks can't be too high. I still can't believe how low that system idles and runs at load. It was a decent drop in power consumption from the 7601s they replaced.
Try this linux commandRegarding the Epyc, do you know a good way to get clockspeed in Linux?
watch -n1 "cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep \"^[c]pu MHz\""
Maybe it will boost higher if you turn off the SMT and in the BIOS (NB configuration) set the Determinism slider to "Power"?. You can try to change the default (configurable TDP), cTDP for 7502 from 180W to 200W to give a higher thermal headroom but monitor the vrm temp. Usually not an issue with 32-core cpu. I think the 7502 is capable of going higher clock speed. My one cent.Yep, when I do that mine report either ~2.7 or 1.5.
Mine is also a 7502 QS chip.I'll take a look. These are QS chips though, so it is possible they have other limitations.
Got BOINC?Did I miss the instructions on how to join this?
Welcome to the party! Feel free to ask any DC questions.OK, I joined. Was delayed a while trying to figure out what my account was. Boinc remembered my username for yoyo@home.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elapsed run time
|Elapsed run time
|Elapsed run time
|WU
|Clock
|Cores
|Mem Chan
|MT Threads
|Avg
|Min
|Max
|# WU completed
|Avg hr/WU
|WU/day
|Processor
|OS
|Wall
Power
|PPD/W
|Avg Whr per WU (total energy per WU)
|2.7
|28
|8
|1
|1824
|1627
|1962
|28
|0.51
|1326
|2x14c Haswell
|Linux
|400
|332
|7.240
|2.7
|64
|16
|1
|1513
|1393
|1977
|64
|0.42
|3655
|2x32c Epyc 7502
|Linux
|410
|891
|2.692
|2
|16
|4
|1
|2480
|2271
|2575
|16
|0.69
|557
|16c Broadwell
|Linux
|140
|398
|6.032
|2
|16
|4
|1
|2468
|2256
|2626
|16
|0.69
|560
|16c Broadwell
|Linux
|145
|386
|6.214
|2.7
|24
|8
|1
|2294
|2153
|2561
|24
|0.64
|904
|2x12c Ivy Bridge
|Linux
|375
|241
|9.956
|1.3
|68
|8 (MCD)
|1
|3970
|3093
|4508
|68
|1.10
|1480
|Phi 7250
|Linux
|286
|517
|4.638
|2.8
|18
|4
|1
|953
|724
|1071
|18
|0.26
|1632
|10980xe
|Win10
|350
|466
|5.147
|2.0
|40
|8
|1
|2491
|2279
|2702
|40
|0.69
|1387
|2x20c Broadwell
|Linux
|315
|440
|5.451
|4.7
|24
|4
|1
|638
|490
|800
|24
|0.18
|3250
|Threadripper 7960x
|Win11
|525
|619
|3.877
|-
|298
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|298
|-
|14752
|-
|-
|2946
|4.793
|3.8
|16
|2
|1
|986
|877
|1019
|1253
|0.274
|1402
|5950x
|Linux
|175
|-
|2.996
|4.5
|16
|2
|1
|703
|528
|781
|1883
|0.195
|1966
|7950x
|Linux
|174
|-
|2.124
|2.8
|32
|4
|1
|1467
|1335
|1879
|1538
|0.408
|1885
|epyc 7502
|Linux
|196
|-
|2.495
Hmm, looks like i may have forgotten to add myself to the team.Welcome to the party! Feel free to ask any DC questions.
You can monitor our individual performances here. We currently have 10 active crunchers participating.
Yep, and i'm in the team too now. I don't know if my credits from last night/this morning count to the team or not.
I think that credits are counted towards the team from the moment that you join it. Then any tasks returned after that count towards the team. But all of your points will count for the team going forward for sure.Yep, and i'm in the team too now. I don't know if my credits from last night/this morning count to the team or not.
I set the clock to 4.5GHz and a fixed 0.95Vcore in the BIOS. As you try to approach 5Hz, the power increase is just not worth it for a clock gain of just 11.1%.Thanks pututu, great additions! Is that 7950x just power limited in the BIOS or underclocked/volted?