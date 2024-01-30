Prime95 / mprime and AVX-512?

So,



I've been stability testing a new (to me) Rocket Lake Xeon E-2314 to make sure it is running properly, before I bring it online.



I'm using mprime (Prime95 for Linux) and I thought it was very weird that while its base clock is 2.8ghz and boost clocks are 4.5ghz, it was humming along at just 3.5Ghz.



Some troubleshooting later, I think I have figured out that this is due to AVX-512.



Since Version 29.8, Prime95 apparently supports AVX-512. and I suspect this is causing all of my cores to run at a lower clock than they otherwise would because of the higher power draw that AVX-512 results in, making them power limited.



I'm not here to discuss the merits of AVX-512 (or lack thereof) but what I am curious about is, will this still serve as a good stability test?



If Prime95 is now using AVX-512, and thus dropping my cores down by a full Ghz, are they still seeing a relatively worst case test, or are they just kind of coasting from being power limited?



If my real life use case doesn't really involve much AVX-512 use, would it be better to download an older version of Prime95 from the archives that predates AVX-512 for proper stress testing?



The general rule when it comes to testing, is tot est as closely to your actual worst case scenarios as possible. AVX-512 may result in worst case power draw, but it certainly doesn't result in worst case clocks.



This may not be a new topic of conversation, I just haven't had an AVX-512 compatible CPU before, so I never had to think about it.



Appreciate any thoughts anyone might have on this.