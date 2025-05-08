[Prime Gaming] [Windows Store] [GOG] [EGS] Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, & more

New Gameplay Features with enhanced Force Powers, new power-ups and new Challenge Modes.

Solve Puzzles through the use of creative thinking, teamwork and unique building situations.

Over 120 playable characters, and new characters like Watto, Zam Wessell, Boss Nass and more!

Upgraded Character Customizer allowing millions of possibilities. With character parts from all 6 movies, create cross-Trilogy mash-up characters like Han Windu and Lando Amidala.

Redesigned levels like the "Mos Espa Podrace" and "Gunship Cavalry" to take advantage of the the open vehicle gameplay of LEGO Star Wars II.

Bonus levels and missions allow you to take 10 additional Bounty Hunter missions from Jabba the Hutt in the prequel trilogy.

Two Player Local Co-Op lets friends and families play together.

Get a free key for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition for Windows & XBOX from the Windows Store with Prime Gaming till 6-12-25.America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty. Only you have the guns and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.The Freedom Chronicles includes three DLC packs plus Episode 0:• The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe – As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!• The Diaries of Agent Silent Death – As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate hidden Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!• The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins – As the US Army's renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!Get a free key for Amnesia: Rebirth from the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 6-11-25.Amnesia: Rebirth, a new descent into darkness from the creators of the iconic Amnesia series. A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience.You can't let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.Time is against you. Step into Tasi's shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.