[Prime Gaming] Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition, Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series and Into the Breach Free w/Prime

Get Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-03-25.Sid Meier’s Civilization is widely recognized as one the greatest PC game franchises of all-time. Heralded as one of the top ten games of 2005, Civilization IV is a must-have for gamers around the globe. Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition includes Civilization IV, plus all three expansions: Warlords, Beyond the Sword and Colonization.Sid Meier's Civilization IV builds upon the Civilization games that came before it in ways that elevated the series' strategic turn-based gameplay to a whole new level. Civ IV was the first entry to feature Religions that can spread across the map and meaningfully impact the population, and introduced Great People with unique abilities to unlock free techs, start Golden Ages, or increase a City's output.Civ IV launched with 18 playable civilizations, eight of which had multiple leaders for players to choose from. Players can lead France as either Louis XIV or Napoleon, and America as Roosevelt or Washington, for example. Starting in the year 4000 BC, players guide their chosen civilization through history and attempt to satisfy one of six victory conditions before the game ends in the year 2050.Each civilization and leader combo has different strengths and weaknesses that make them better suited to one or more of the six possible paths to victory. These include Conquest, Cultural, Diplomatic, Domination, and Space Race.Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition includes Civilization IV, plus all three expansions: Warlords, Beyond the Sword, and Colonization.Get Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-08-25.Step into a world of gothic and Egyptian horror and adventure, set in the campaign setting of Ravenloft. This pack of entrancing horrors includes Ravenloft: Strahd's Possession and its sequel, Ravenloft: Stone ProphetFor many travellers, I have naught but contempt and slight regard, entering Barovia as they do in timid apprehension of her wonders. They are neither prepared for life high in the Balinoks, nor ready to accept its dangers. Here, the peaks of Baratak and Ghakis stand in cloaks of granite, their cowls of snow pulled securely about them as if they alone might endure the ancient night.However, your party intrigues me. Perhaps the harsh cut of the wind or a storm in the forest does not alarm you. If that is so, I am certain our woods, streams and caverns will attract your interest, offering many a delightful diversion. Even the otherwise abysmal village of Barovia boasts a charming cemetery. You must visit it. Perhaps, if your party survives... that is, stays long enough in this harsh and unyielding home of mine, I may require its presence. I shall ask you to join me in Ravenloft, my castle upon the precipice overlooking Barovia. It is not an invitation to be refused.I give my leave for your party to enjoy our misty, twilight dangers. Let you challenge your wits and fighting skills; may the perilous magics of my land enchant them. But heed this warning and do not play at cross-purposes with me. To stand against Strahd is to be at odds with life itself, for he who sends these greetings is the Lord and the Law of this brutal paradise.With Gentle Regards,The desert of Har'Akir is ancient beyond belief. Not all of its past is marked by noble deeds and great kings. In ancient days, the evil pharaoh Anhktepot ruled a great and powerful nation. His downfall stemmed from his desire for immortality. Cursed by Ra, the sun god, Anhktepot's soul still remains in his mummified form and brings death to those it touches at night.Stone Prophet, begins when your characters become trapped in a wasteland haunted by unnatural creatures, fierce sand storms, and cursed villagers afflicted by a horrible rotting disease. Your party's only hope of escape is to follow the advice of a blind seer and seek out the Stone Prophet, a huge, hieroglyphic wall hidden deep within a mysterious obelisk. Some say the writings on the wall, when deciphered, may lead the party to freedom... or to death. One thing is certain, a great conflict has been foreseen, and the mummy lord is gathering his forces.Get Into the Breach free from the Epic Game Store till 10-08-25.Control powerful mechs from the future to defeat an alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL.Civilian buildings power your mechs. Defend them from the Vek and watch your fire!All enemy attacks are telegraphed in minimalist, turn-based combat. Analyze your opponent's attack and come up with the perfect counter every turn.Find powerful new weapons and unique pilots as you battle the Vek infestation across Corporate-Nation islands.Failure is not an option. When you are defeated, send help back through time to save another timeline!