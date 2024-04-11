[Prime Gaming] [Microsoft Store] Fallout 76 FREE with Prime till 5-15-24

CAD4466HK
Get a Fallout 76 key from The Microsoft Store free with Prime Gaming till 5-15-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-7...ngress=amzn&ref_=SM_Fallout76PC_S02_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/fallout-76
Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers - chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102.
Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQ7Rz6VMpE0
