[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Tower of Time & Dungeons & Dragons Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace FREE w/Prime till 10-15-25

Get Tower of Time free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-15-25.A new kind of RPG awaits you. A story-rich dungeon crawler with innovative real-time combat that lets you pause or slow time. Tactical thinking is essential to succeed. Enter the mysterious Tower of Time and experience the incredible adventures that lie within.Tower of Time is an incredible adventure packed with over 50 hours of gameplay, hand-crafted levels, and a rich story told through cinematics. Taking classic RPG gameplay to the next level, Tower of Time features flexible character development, thousands of pieces of loot and equipment and the complex and tactical Arrow-Time real-time combat system.Immerse yourself in a world where technology meets magic with devastating consequences. Gather a group of diverse champions and lead them through the tower. Hundreds of lore books and scattered pieces of information slowly reveal the history of Artara as your party of adventurers approach their fate.Take ultimate strategic control of each battle with the Arrow-Time combat system that slows the action down to a crawl or pauses it. Plan ahead and position your party where you need them for ultimate effect. Use Arrow-Time to react to new threats, deploy devastating new spells and attacks and counter enemy attacks. No two encounters are ever the same. On harder difficulties - look at each battle as a tactical puzzle.Get Dungeons & Dragons Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-15-25.SOLAR WINDS CARESS your face as mystic powers propel the majestic galleon through the atmosphere and into the ether of Realmspace. Gazing beyond the deck, you are overwhelmed by the beauty of the receding planet Toril, home of the Forgotten Realms. "Ship insight!" a lookout calls. The dreaded snail silhouette of a neogi warship eclipses the planet and rapidly closes to attack. You turn the massive ship toward the intruder and call out to your officers and crew, "Man your station! Enemy off the port bow!"Captain your own Spelljammer ship in PIRATES OF REALMSPACE.Recruit officers and crew to man your magical ship. Soar into the ether and explore the planets of Realmspace.Embark on adventurous missions - deliver precious cargo, pursue pirates - to build your reputation as a Spelljammer captain. Ultimately, discover the terrible conspiracy that threatens to conquer Realmspace itself!