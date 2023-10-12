[Prime Gaming] [GOG] The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition & Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp FREE with Prime till 11-15-23

CAD4466HK
Get a free GOG key for The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition with Prime till 11-15-23.
https://gaming.amazon.com/the-coma-...oma2ViciousSistersDeluxeEdition_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_coma_2_vicious_sisters_deluxe_edition
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is an atmospheric, story-driven game. Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho.
The Deluxe Edition contains the The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, the 60-page artbook, the original game soundtrack, and 2 DLC skins for Mina: Winter Princess and Locks of Love.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XMPoeyPHA4&t=9512s
Get a free GOG key for Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp with Prime till 11-15-23.
https://gaming.amazon.com/monster-p...ref_=SM_MonsterProm2MonsterCamp_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/monster_prom_2_monster_camp
The original Monster Prom is a multiplayer dating sim that shines for its beautiful art and unapologetic humor.
The sequel brings you into a new setup (summer camp) with new characters to romance, including old faces and new ones: Damien, Calculester, Milo, Dahlia, Joy and Aaravi. But that's not all, Monster Camp comes with twists here and there: from the campfire mechanics to a new stage full of magic mixed drinks.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4qDa1ZSwW8
