[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga & Styx: Master of the Shadows FREE w/Prime

Execute campaigns over land, sea, and air in single-player campaigns, skirmishes, and local multiplayer battles.

Combat arenas extend from interstellar asteroids to epic ground battles to aquatic realms.

Deploy vast armies-up to 200 units per side - that can include Bounty Hunters, Jedi, Droids™, Wookiee Kat tanks and much more.

Manage resources and upgradeable technology into your strategy, such as Wookie ingenuity, advanced Gungan biotechnology and Jedi stamina.

Create custom single or multiplayer campaigns featuring virtually any Star Wars units and settings with the Scenario Editor.

New Gameplay Features with enhanced Force Powers, new power-ups and new Challenge Modes.

Solve Puzzles through the use of creative thinking, teamwork and unique building situations.

Over 120 playable characters, and new characters like Watto, Zam Wessell, Boss Nass and more!

Upgraded Character Customizer allowing millions of possibilities. With character parts from all 6 movies, create cross-Trilogy mash-up characters like Han Windu and Lando Amidala.

Redesigned levels like the "Mos Espa Podrace" and "Gunship Cavalry" to take advantage of the the open vehicle gameplay of LEGO Star Wars II.

Bonus levels and missions allow you to take 10 additional Bounty Hunter missions from Jabba the Hutt in the prequel trilogy.

Two Player Local Co-Op lets friends and families play together.

The destiny of a galaxy hangs in the balance, and you are in command!Lead the great armies of the™: Episode II:saga in intense real-time strategy clashes.Enter the fray as the Galactic Empire, Rebel Alliance, Wookies, Trade Federation, Gungans or Royal Naboo to determine the course of the Galactic Civil War.Expand the battlefield with theaddon. Choose to play as the breakaway Confederacy of Independent Systems or the Galactic Republic in 14 missions based around characters, vehicles and locations from: Episode II

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - Play through all six Star Wars movies in one videogame! Adding new characters, new levels, new features and for the first time ever, the chance to build and battle your way through a fun Star Wars galaxy on your PC!

Styx: Master of the Shadows is an infiltration game with RPG elements taking place in a dark fantasy universe, where you sneak, steal and assassinate your way through as Styx, a Goblin two-centuries of age.Deep inside the vertiginous and multi-layered forsaken Tower of Akenash, where Humans and Elves protect the World-Tree, source of the Amber – a powerful and magical golden sap – is hidden Styx' chance to understand his true origin... and to make a fortune at the same time.Prowl through the huge, miles-high Tower of Akenash, completing various missions (assassination, information recovery, etc.) and avoiding detection. Progress in the shadows, assassinate your targets in close combat, or orchestrate «accidents». RPG mechanics let you unlock new powerful skills, impressive special moves, and an optimized equipment. Amber will grant you spectacular powers such as invisibility, «amber vision», and the ability to clone yourself. Explore the levels to discover every bit of information about your past, and steal prized treasures to acquire equipment upgrades. Embrace the shadows!Mission areas featuring truly organic player path-findingA strong focus on hardcore stealth and infiltration: progress through the shadows with a sense of verticality, and explore to find hidden treasuresUpgrade your skills along six unique skill-trees to improve your stealth, assassination, and technique.Distract, solve, smother and prowl with your cloneAn intricate story full of twists and revelations