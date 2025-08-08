  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete & Thief: Definitive Edition FREE w/Prime

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,765
Get Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 11-05-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/sid-meier...746f-789f-4b0e-b428-e61e61e54990?ingress=amzn

https://www.gog.com/en/game/sid_meiers_civilization_iii_complete

Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete provides gaming fans with Sid Meier's Civilization III, the highly-addictive journey of discovery, combined with the enhanced expansion pack Sid Meier's Civilization III: Play the World, as well as all of the great new civilizations, scenarios, and features from Sid Meier's Civilization III: Conquests! Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete provides more ways to explore, more strategies to employ, more modes of play, and more ways to win.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3RxWxMkYx4


Get Thief: Definitive Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-10-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/thief-def...de31-3213-4783-b157-d8f05bcd1f8d?ingress=amzn

https://www.gog.com/en/game/thief_definitive_edition

Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron’s Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach.

As an uprising emerges, Garrett finds himself entangled in growing layers of conflict. Lead by Orion, the voice of the people, the tyrannized citizens will do everything they can to claim back the City from the Baron’s grasp. The revolution is inevitable. If Garrett doesn’t get involved, the streets will run red with blood and the City will tear itself apart.

Garrett never paid the price for anything… until now.

THIEF: Definitive Edition includes the complete base game as well as the following bonus content
  • The Bank Heist bonus mission
  • The Forsaken challenge map
  • Booster Pack DLC – Opportunist
  • Booster Pack DLC – Predator
  • Booster Pack DLC – Ghost
  • Thief: Tales From The City digital comic (EN/FR) & OST

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpJEtCx7ifI
 
