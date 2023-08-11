[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Quake IV FREE with Prime till 9-14-23

CAD4466HK
Get a free GOG key for Quake IV with Prime till 9-14-23.
https://gaming.amazon.com/quake4-go...6497?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Quake4_S01_D01_CRWN
Developed in 2005 by Raven Software in collaboration with id Software, Quake 4 is a narrative-driven, sci-fi, military-style, first-person shooter and direct sequel to Quake II that also includes arena-style multiplayer modes.
After the successful assassination of the Strogg’s leader, Earth’s military reignited its attack on the hostile aliens’ homeworld of Stroggos. As Marine Corporal Matthew Kane of the elite Rhino Squad, your mission is to spearhead the invasion. But, in this desperate war for humanity’s survival against an unrelenting enemy, you may discover that the only way to defeat them...is to become one of them.
