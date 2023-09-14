[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim FREE with Prime till 10-18-23

CAD4466HK

Get Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim free from GOG with Prime till 10-18-23.

https://gaming.amazon.com/ozymandia...ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Ozymandias_S01_FGWP_CRWN

https://www.gog.com/en/game/ozymandias_bronze_age_empire_sim

At the dawn of history, Bronze Age kings built the first empires. Strategize their rise to power in a uniquely streamlined 4X. Expand your borders, build cities in tactical locations then raise armies to defend them. Each turn, you receive opportunities but must choose only one, complete the objective to earn the reward. Random victory conditions make every game different; custom victory conditions support different styles of play.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPSUwXVyxuQ

 
