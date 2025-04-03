[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Microsoft Store] Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Legends FREE w/Prime

NEW BORDEAUX, LA:​

Get Mafia III: Definitive Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 6-30-25.Mafia III: Definitive Edition includes the main game, all Story DLC (Faster, Baby!, Stones Unturned, Sign of the Times) and Bonus Packs (Family Kick-Back Pack and Judge, Jury & Executioner Weapons Pack) bundled in one place for the first time.Part three of the Mafia crime saga - 1968, New Bordeaux, LA.After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of revenge through the Mafioso responsible.A vast world ruled by the mob and detailed with the sights and sounds of the eraBe Lincoln Clay, orphan and Vietnam veteran hell bent on revenge for the deaths of his surrogate familyChoose your own play-style; brute force, blazing guns or stalk-and-kill tactics, to tear down the MafiaBuild a new criminal empire your way by deciding which lieutenants you reward, and which you betrayThe DRM-Free version of Mafia III: Definitive Edition does not support signing up for a 2K account, therefore 2K account bonus content and bonus content acquired for owning other Mafia titles on GOG are not available.Get Minecraft Legends free from the Microsoft Store and on XBOX with Prime Gaming till 6-04-25.