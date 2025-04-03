[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Microsoft Store] Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Legends FREE w/Prime

Get Mafia III: Definitive Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 6-30-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/mafia-iii...f_=SM_MafiaIIIDefinitiveEdition_S01_FGWP_CRWN

https://www.gog.com/en/game/mafia_iii_definitive_edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition includes the main game, all Story DLC (Faster, Baby!, Stones Unturned, Sign of the Times) and Bonus Packs (Family Kick-Back Pack and Judge, Jury & Executioner Weapons Pack) bundled in one place for the first time.

Part three of the Mafia crime saga - 1968, New Bordeaux, LA.
After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of revenge through the Mafioso responsible.

NEW BORDEAUX, LA:​

A vast world ruled by the mob and detailed with the sights and sounds of the era

A LETHAL ANTI-HERO:​

Be Lincoln Clay, orphan and Vietnam veteran hell bent on revenge for the deaths of his surrogate family

REVENGE YOUR WAY:​

Choose your own play-style; brute force, blazing guns or stalk-and-kill tactics, to tear down the Mafia

A NEW FAMILY ON THE ASHES OF THE OLD:​

Build a new criminal empire your way by deciding which lieutenants you reward, and which you betray

The DRM-Free version of Mafia III: Definitive Edition does not support signing up for a 2K account, therefore 2K account bonus content and bonus content acquired for owning other Mafia titles on GOG are not available.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhqxvBI6pUc


Get Minecraft Legends free from the Microsoft Store and on XBOX with Prime Gaming till 6-04-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/minecraft...amzn&ref_=SM_MinecraftLegendsPC_S01_FGWP_CRWN

https://gaming.amazon.com/minecraft...zn&ref_=SM_MinecraftLegendsXBOX_S01_FGWP_CRWN


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGv9joHumwQ
 
Dang it, was going to jump over the minecraft game for my kid, but didnt realize it was for the xbox
 
