[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Hitman: Absolution & Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,029
Get a free Hitman: Absolution GOG key with Prime Gaming till 7-10-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/hitman-ab...s=amzn&ref_=SM_HitmanAbsolution_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/hitman_absolution
Hitman: Absolution follows the Original Assassin undertaking his most personal contract to date. Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.
Features:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQFeGyhBvns
Get a free Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood GOG key with Prime Gaming till 8-06-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/call-of-j...ef_=SM_CallofJuarezBoundInBlood_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/call_of_juarez_bound_in_blood
THE OLD WEST, 1864. In order to save their family, the McCall brothers will kill anyone who stands between them and the legendary Gold of Juarez. But when the allure of money and women tests their bond, will the blood they share prove to be thicker than water?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zjCAF1nOHk
https://gaming.amazon.com/hitman-ab...s=amzn&ref_=SM_HitmanAbsolution_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/hitman_absolution
Hitman: Absolution follows the Original Assassin undertaking his most personal contract to date. Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.
Features:
- Glacier 2™ technology: HITMAN: ABSOLUTION has been built from the ground up, boasting a cinematic story, distinctive art direction and highly original game and sound design.
- Freedom of Choice: Stalk your prey, fight them head on or adapt as you go along. As Agent 47 the choice is yours thanks to highly evolved gameplay mechanics and a ground-breaking AI system.
- Experience a Living, Breathing World: In the world of Hitman: Absolution every moment can become a story as unique characters, rich dialogue and Hollywood standard performances combine to create a gameplay experience like no other.
- Disguises: As Agent 47, the identity of almost anyone you meet is yours for the taking. Immobilise your prey, steal their outfit and use your instinct to blend in and deceive your enemies.
- Instinct Mode: See the world through the eyes of Agent 47 and become the world’s deadliest assassin. Using Hitman: Absolution’s Instinct Mode you’ll predict enemy movement, discover new ways to kill and use high powered weaponry with deadly accuracy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQFeGyhBvns
Get a free Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood GOG key with Prime Gaming till 8-06-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/call-of-j...ef_=SM_CallofJuarezBoundInBlood_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/call_of_juarez_bound_in_blood
THE OLD WEST, 1864. In order to save their family, the McCall brothers will kill anyone who stands between them and the legendary Gold of Juarez. But when the allure of money and women tests their bond, will the blood they share prove to be thicker than water?
- Become a Gunslinger — Harness an array of weapons, from various revolvers to heavy-caliber cannons and machine guns. Every accurate shot increases your concentration, which allows you to unleash deadly shooting modes when outnumbered — and even deadlier ones when the brothers work together.
- Brothers in Arms — Choose to embody Ray or Thomas, each with a distinctive gameplay style (close- or long-range), specific abilities (lasso, dynamite, etc.) and arsenal of deadly weapons (dual guns, long-range carbine, etc.). Take advantage of their strengths and you just might survive some of the fiercest fights imaginable.
- Immersive Western Experience — Explore vast natural landscapes of the untamed mythical Old West on foot, horseback, in wagons and canoes. Visit iconic settings full of outlaws. The McCall brothers face a renegade Apache chief, a greedy Mexican bandit, a vindictive colonel — and those are just a few of the underhanded villains standing in the brothers’ way.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zjCAF1nOHk