[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel FREE with Prime till 4-24-24

Get a free GOG key for Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel with Amazon Prime till 4-24-24.Tactical Squad-Based Combat comes to the Fallout Universe!You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood - your Brotherhood - is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland.Your weapons will become more than your tools, they will become your friends. You will use your skills to inspire the lowly and protect the weak... whether they like it or not. Your squad mates will be more dear to you than your kin and for those that survive there will be honor, respect and the spoils of war.