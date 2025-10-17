  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 & EMPTY SHELL FREE w/Prime

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,938
Get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-19-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-n...f09c-6cef-41d7-9a68-21f275c1c110?ingress=amzn

https://www.gog.com/en/game/fallout_new_vegas_ultimate_edition

With the Ultimate Edition, Bethesda Softworks offers you the chance to double-down and get the complete package of New Vegas fun. Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition includes the full suite of highly acclaimed add-on content: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road. To sweeten the pot, you’ll be armed with the latest cache of unique weapons, ammo types and recipes from the most recent add-on packs: Courier’s Stash and Gun Runners Arsenal. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer of the Mojave or playing the game for the first time, you’ll find there are more friends and enemies to make, more consequences to your actions and more opportunities to live in glory or infamy throughout the Wasteland. The choices you make will be as crucial to your survival as ever.

Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead… and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures, and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.

Enjoy your stay.
  • Feel the Heat in New Vegas!
    Not even nuclear fallout could slow the hustle of Sin City. Explore the vast expanses of the desert wastelands – from the small towns dotting the Mojave Wasteland to the bright lights of the New Vegas strip. See the Great Southwest as could only be imagined in Fallout.
  • Feuding Factions, Colorful Characters and a Host of Hostiles!
    A war is brewing between rival factions with consequences that will change the lives of all the inhabitants of New Vegas. The choices you make will bring you into contact with countless characters, creatures, allies, and foes, and determine the final explosive outcome of this epic power struggle.
  • New Systems!
    Enjoy new additions to Fallout: New Vegas, such as a Companion Wheel that streamlines directing your companions, a Reputation System that tracks the consequences of your actions, and the aptly titled Hardcore Mode to separate the meek from the mighty. Special melee combat moves have been added to bring new meaning to the phrase “up close and personal”. Use V.A.T.S. to pause time in combat, target specific enemy body parts and queue up attacks, or get right to the action using the finely-tuned real-time combat mechanics.
  • An Arsenal of Shiny New Guns!
    With double the amount of weapons found in Fallout 3, you’ll have more than enough new and exciting ways to deal with the threats of the wasteland and the locals. In addition, Vault-Tec engineers have devised a new weapons configuration system that lets you tinker with your toys and see the modifications you make in real time.
  • Let it Ride!
    In a huge, open world with unlimited options you can see the sights, choose sides, or go it alone. Peacemaker or Hard Case, House Rules, or the Wild Card - it’s all in how you play the game.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mmAoJ-2DDU


Get True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 for free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 11-19-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/true-fear...d055-7bed-472e-a209-2c3eea9c5115?ingress=amzn

https://www.gog.com/en/game/true_fear_forsaken_souls

You are walking down a street you don't recognize, the fog slowing your pace to a crawl as darkness blinds you. You pause and look up to see a house; candles flicker in every window, like a beacon. Climbing the few steps to the front door, you realize many years have passed since it was last opened – it has been sealed with rust and purpose. Inexplicably, just as you know the candles are for you, you know someone waits inside. Someone who has remained in that house since before the iron began to rust. They have been patient. Waiting for over two decades. Waiting for you.

True Fear: Forsaken Souls takes the best of the psychological thriller, blending in fun and intuitive gameplay mechanics. The cinematics, puzzles and hidden object phases have been carefully developed and are steeped in a unique and oppressive atmosphere. Episode 1, the first in a trilogy, will long be remembered.

Main Features​


  • An intense adventure brimming with psychological suspense in a story filled with diabolical twists and turns.
  • A compelling storyline with action-packed gameplay! Follow the clues, find evidence and solve the mysteries to uncover more about your sister's past… and your own!
  • Choose your adventure! Play with or without the hidden object scenes: it's up to you!
  • Unique cinematography! Astonishing cinematic sequences lead you ever deeper into the oppressive atmosphere.
  • Includes the bonuses from the Collector's version of True Fear: Forsaken Soul: an additional level, the strategy guide, wallpapers and extra cut-scenes.
  • Full gamepad support


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkxTjDz5Pr4


Get EMPTY SHELL free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-17-25.

https://gaming.amazon.com/empty-she...ca8d-c84b-46a1-82f4-040a0c4ae02f?ingress=amzn

https://www.gog.com/en/game/empty_shell

EMPTY SHELL will throw you in a dark industrial environment, a secret facility on a Japanese island in the middle of nowhere. Each volunteer has signed a contract for a "recovery operation" without being privy to too many details.

They said the facility had been abandoned for decades, but once in place it was immediately apparent that something was wrong.
Discover the dark secrets of the facility's years of operation, up until the accident that led to the extreme consequences you are involved in.

Every time you die, you will control a new volunteer sent to the place. Your starting equipment will be randomized and each level will be generated with a new layout.

Dark corridors and cold rooms. Abominable creatures and bloody fights. Puzzles to solve, equipment, logs and documents to recover await you in this roguelite survival horror.



  • Random generated maps every time you enter a new level or you die
  • A top down perspective surrounded by darkness
  • Scavenge weapons, ammo and gadgets to raise your chance to survive
  • Manage your inventory to make room for what you deem vital
  • Different types of enemies will hunt you down each room of the facility
  • Buy upgrades and devices to help you during fights
  • Find logs and documents from the 1950s to unveil the stories of the people who worked there

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex1fz_XGSuc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top