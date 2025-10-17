[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 & EMPTY SHELL FREE w/Prime

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,938
Get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-19-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-n...f09c-6cef-41d7-9a68-21f275c1c110?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/fallout_new_vegas_ultimate_edition
With the Ultimate Edition, Bethesda Softworks offers you the chance to double-down and get the complete package of New Vegas fun. Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition includes the full suite of highly acclaimed add-on content: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road. To sweeten the pot, you’ll be armed with the latest cache of unique weapons, ammo types and recipes from the most recent add-on packs: Courier’s Stash and Gun Runners Arsenal. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer of the Mojave or playing the game for the first time, you’ll find there are more friends and enemies to make, more consequences to your actions and more opportunities to live in glory or infamy throughout the Wasteland. The choices you make will be as crucial to your survival as ever.
Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.
It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead… and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures, and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.
Enjoy your stay.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mmAoJ-2DDU
Get True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 for free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 11-19-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/true-fear...d055-7bed-472e-a209-2c3eea9c5115?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/true_fear_forsaken_souls
You are walking down a street you don't recognize, the fog slowing your pace to a crawl as darkness blinds you. You pause and look up to see a house; candles flicker in every window, like a beacon. Climbing the few steps to the front door, you realize many years have passed since it was last opened – it has been sealed with rust and purpose. Inexplicably, just as you know the candles are for you, you know someone waits inside. Someone who has remained in that house since before the iron began to rust. They have been patient. Waiting for over two decades. Waiting for you.
True Fear: Forsaken Souls takes the best of the psychological thriller, blending in fun and intuitive gameplay mechanics. The cinematics, puzzles and hidden object phases have been carefully developed and are steeped in a unique and oppressive atmosphere. Episode 1, the first in a trilogy, will long be remembered.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkxTjDz5Pr4
Get EMPTY SHELL free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-17-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/empty-she...ca8d-c84b-46a1-82f4-040a0c4ae02f?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/empty_shell
EMPTY SHELL will throw you in a dark industrial environment, a secret facility on a Japanese island in the middle of nowhere. Each volunteer has signed a contract for a "recovery operation" without being privy to too many details.
They said the facility had been abandoned for decades, but once in place it was immediately apparent that something was wrong.
Discover the dark secrets of the facility's years of operation, up until the accident that led to the extreme consequences you are involved in.
Every time you die, you will control a new volunteer sent to the place. Your starting equipment will be randomized and each level will be generated with a new layout.
Dark corridors and cold rooms. Abominable creatures and bloody fights. Puzzles to solve, equipment, logs and documents to recover await you in this roguelite survival horror.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex1fz_XGSuc
https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-n...f09c-6cef-41d7-9a68-21f275c1c110?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/fallout_new_vegas_ultimate_edition
With the Ultimate Edition, Bethesda Softworks offers you the chance to double-down and get the complete package of New Vegas fun. Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition includes the full suite of highly acclaimed add-on content: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road. To sweeten the pot, you’ll be armed with the latest cache of unique weapons, ammo types and recipes from the most recent add-on packs: Courier’s Stash and Gun Runners Arsenal. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer of the Mojave or playing the game for the first time, you’ll find there are more friends and enemies to make, more consequences to your actions and more opportunities to live in glory or infamy throughout the Wasteland. The choices you make will be as crucial to your survival as ever.
Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.
It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead… and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures, and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.
Enjoy your stay.
- Feel the Heat in New Vegas!
Not even nuclear fallout could slow the hustle of Sin City. Explore the vast expanses of the desert wastelands – from the small towns dotting the Mojave Wasteland to the bright lights of the New Vegas strip. See the Great Southwest as could only be imagined in Fallout.
- Feuding Factions, Colorful Characters and a Host of Hostiles!
A war is brewing between rival factions with consequences that will change the lives of all the inhabitants of New Vegas. The choices you make will bring you into contact with countless characters, creatures, allies, and foes, and determine the final explosive outcome of this epic power struggle.
- New Systems!
Enjoy new additions to Fallout: New Vegas, such as a Companion Wheel that streamlines directing your companions, a Reputation System that tracks the consequences of your actions, and the aptly titled Hardcore Mode to separate the meek from the mighty. Special melee combat moves have been added to bring new meaning to the phrase “up close and personal”. Use V.A.T.S. to pause time in combat, target specific enemy body parts and queue up attacks, or get right to the action using the finely-tuned real-time combat mechanics.
- An Arsenal of Shiny New Guns!
With double the amount of weapons found in Fallout 3, you’ll have more than enough new and exciting ways to deal with the threats of the wasteland and the locals. In addition, Vault-Tec engineers have devised a new weapons configuration system that lets you tinker with your toys and see the modifications you make in real time.
- Let it Ride!
In a huge, open world with unlimited options you can see the sights, choose sides, or go it alone. Peacemaker or Hard Case, House Rules, or the Wild Card - it’s all in how you play the game.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mmAoJ-2DDU
Get True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 for free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 11-19-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/true-fear...d055-7bed-472e-a209-2c3eea9c5115?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/true_fear_forsaken_souls
You are walking down a street you don't recognize, the fog slowing your pace to a crawl as darkness blinds you. You pause and look up to see a house; candles flicker in every window, like a beacon. Climbing the few steps to the front door, you realize many years have passed since it was last opened – it has been sealed with rust and purpose. Inexplicably, just as you know the candles are for you, you know someone waits inside. Someone who has remained in that house since before the iron began to rust. They have been patient. Waiting for over two decades. Waiting for you.
True Fear: Forsaken Souls takes the best of the psychological thriller, blending in fun and intuitive gameplay mechanics. The cinematics, puzzles and hidden object phases have been carefully developed and are steeped in a unique and oppressive atmosphere. Episode 1, the first in a trilogy, will long be remembered.
Main Features
- An intense adventure brimming with psychological suspense in a story filled with diabolical twists and turns.
- A compelling storyline with action-packed gameplay! Follow the clues, find evidence and solve the mysteries to uncover more about your sister's past… and your own!
- Choose your adventure! Play with or without the hidden object scenes: it's up to you!
- Unique cinematography! Astonishing cinematic sequences lead you ever deeper into the oppressive atmosphere.
- Includes the bonuses from the Collector's version of True Fear: Forsaken Soul: an additional level, the strategy guide, wallpapers and extra cut-scenes.
- Full gamepad support
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkxTjDz5Pr4
Get EMPTY SHELL free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 12-17-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/empty-she...ca8d-c84b-46a1-82f4-040a0c4ae02f?ingress=amzn
https://www.gog.com/en/game/empty_shell
EMPTY SHELL will throw you in a dark industrial environment, a secret facility on a Japanese island in the middle of nowhere. Each volunteer has signed a contract for a "recovery operation" without being privy to too many details.
They said the facility had been abandoned for decades, but once in place it was immediately apparent that something was wrong.
Discover the dark secrets of the facility's years of operation, up until the accident that led to the extreme consequences you are involved in.
Every time you die, you will control a new volunteer sent to the place. Your starting equipment will be randomized and each level will be generated with a new layout.
Dark corridors and cold rooms. Abominable creatures and bloody fights. Puzzles to solve, equipment, logs and documents to recover await you in this roguelite survival horror.
- Random generated maps every time you enter a new level or you die
- A top down perspective surrounded by darkness
- Scavenge weapons, ammo and gadgets to raise your chance to survive
- Manage your inventory to make room for what you deem vital
- Different types of enemies will hunt you down each room of the facility
- Buy upgrades and devices to help you during fights
- Find logs and documents from the 1950s to unveil the stories of the people who worked there
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex1fz_XGSuc