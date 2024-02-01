[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Fallout FREE with Prime till 3-06-24

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
2,490
Get a free Fallout key from GOG with Prime Gaming till 3-06-24.

https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout/d...19?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Fallout_S01_FGWP_CRWN

You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DjxD11MuAw
 
There appear to be two other (Epic) games on Prime now that it's February, also. :)
 
