[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] XCOM 2 & Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York FREE w/Prime

XCOM ON THE RUN: Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM’s mobile headquarters. New open-ended gameplay lets you decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations.

Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM’s mobile headquarters. New open-ended gameplay lets you decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations. RECRUIT RESISTANCE FIGHTERS: Five soldier classes, each with its own skill tree, let you create specific soldiers for your tactical plan.

Five soldier classes, each with its own skill tree, let you create specific soldiers for your tactical plan. TACTICAL GUERRILLA COMBAT: New gameplay systems offer more tactical flexibility in combat. Use concealment to ambush enemy patrols. Loot enemies for precious gear and artifacts. Rescue VIPs and save fallen comrades by carrying them to the extraction point.

New gameplay systems offer more tactical flexibility in combat. Use concealment to ambush enemy patrols. Loot enemies for precious gear and artifacts. Rescue VIPs and save fallen comrades by carrying them to the extraction point. A NEW BREED OF ENEMY: A diverse cast of enemies from powerful new alien species to the ADVENT, enforcers of the alien regime, offer a distinct tactical challenge.

A diverse cast of enemies from powerful new alien species to the ADVENT, enforcers of the alien regime, offer a distinct tactical challenge. RESEARCH, DEVELOP AND UPGRADE: Configure and build rooms on the Avenger to give XCOM new capabilities on the battlefield. Use your Scientists and Engineers to research, develop and upgrade weapons and armor to fit your preferred tactics.

Configure and build rooms on the Avenger to give XCOM new capabilities on the battlefield. Use your Scientists and Engineers to research, develop and upgrade weapons and armor to fit your preferred tactics. EACH MISSION IS A UNIQUE CHALLENGE: Go on missions around the world, from wildlands to the heart of the alien-controlled megacities, to the depths of alien installations. There are virtually infinite combinations of maps, missions and goals.



Experience a richly detailed narrative set in the bustling streets of New York City





Experience a richly detailed narrative set in the bustling streets of New York City

Navigate the complex and dangerous politics between the Camarilla and Anarchs. Your choices will shape the balance of power in the city.





Navigate the complex and dangerous politics between the Camarilla and Anarchs. Your choices will shape the balance of power in the city.

Engage in a world where survival is paramount, and betrayal lurks around every corner. Will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos?







View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEoEYK3LFw8

























Get XCOM 2 free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 1-07-26.is the sequel to, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year.Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces., the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnantforces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all.Get Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York free from the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 11-12-25.Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York is a narrative game set in the World of Darkness Universe. Play as one of the members of the Vampire Clans in a shifting political landscape between the Camarilla and the Anarchs while trying your best to survive.Explore the nighttime of New York City in modern nights, where the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread. Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs. In a city where every move could mean the difference between eternal unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?invites you to immerse yourself in the third installment of this gripping visual novel series, set against the backdrop of a modern metropolis teeming with supernatural intrigue. Embrace the darkness as a Kindred, a vampire thrust into a world of danger and betrayal where survival is paramount.Play with new gameplay mechanics as you harness the powers of Disciplines to overcome challenges or evade the relentless pursuit of hunters hot on your trail. But beware the insatiable Hunger that gnaws at your very being, threatening to unleash the Beast within.Embark on a journey of discovery and deception from two distinct perspectives, each offering unique insights into the clandestine world of the Big Apple's nights.As the saga of the New York Kindred draws to a close, prepare to experience the thrilling conclusion to this gripping tale in the heart of this concrete jungle.