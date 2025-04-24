[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Thief Gold, Priest Simulator: Vampire Show & Trouble Maker Free w/Prime

Key Features:​

Pioneering stealth based gameplay brings a new dimension to first person action.

Thief™ Gold includes Thief™ The Dark Project (12 huge missions with multiple environments) and the Gold update (3 new campaign missions which deepen the plot and add five new types of enemies)

Advanced enemies can see, hear, speak, and sound alarms.

Your arsenal includes: blackjack, sword, fire arrows, water arrows, rope arrows and more

Divine arms at your disposal​

Renovate the church​

Deliver the villagers from damnation​

Go To School​

Inspired by beat-'em-up classics, Troublemaker is all about smooth and over-the-top combat in Indonesia's greatest adolescent combat arena.

Punch, kick, break, smash, or gently swing Budi’s way up to the top with more than 30 iconic moves.

Square up with your best friends and mortal enemies, there can only be one winner!

Make Friends​

Budi won't be fighting across the school alone. Parakacuk, his gang, will be there to help him out.

Rani the class boss will lend her smarts, Zaenal his might, and Boby... Well, Boby's just Boby.

Together, they'll face the crushing mortal challenges of high school (or, you know, die trying).

Spend time with Budi’s girlfriend, increase his popularity at school, do homework with his friends, and learn what an over the top life could be like in a 21st century Indonesian high school.

Don't Die!​

Beating up your peers is all fun and games, but patience is necessary.

Kickflip back into the fray and create personal combos by mixing up Light, Heavy, Advanced, and Sick move styles

Take things slow, let bruises heal, and take a stroll across the school to see the sights while gathering 20 different collectables.

Get a free Thief Gold key from GOG with Prime Gaming till 5-28-25.Stalk your prey on the quest for stolen goods with your blackjack, sword, and an assortment of unique arrows. Steal for money and uncover the hidden agendas of your allies and enemies as you play through an unravelling story of deception and revenge. Survive in a world where shadows are your only ally, trust is not an option, and confrontation results in death!Get a free Epic Game Store key for Priest Simulator: Vampire Show with Prime Gaming till 5-08-25.A mockumental action game. Go forth and rock in the absolute weirdest and most messed up simulator in the history of sandbox shooters. Fully unprofessional English language version. This dub will have you in stitches.Use your divine arsenal of 8 unique weapons. You’ve got two hands. That means two weapons at once! Defend San de Ville from shatanists and Hell’s envoys using a combination of your choosing. Use black metal to craft upgrades and adapt them to your play style.The church is in shambles. It’s more of a dump than a weekly rendezvous spot for christianists. Buy church restoration blueprints, use modern technology to renovate the temple, increase the faith level, and unlock new attractions such as confession and sermons.Shatanists are not the greatest evil you will encounter in San de Ville. The pastor sold the villagers some totems imbued with demonic powers. Possessions have broken out, and it’s your responsibility to rescue the peasants. Performing exorcisms and sorting out the mess your colleague left behind is quite degrading. Feel right at home.Get a free Epic Gaming Store key for Troublemaker with Prime Gaming till 6-25-25.Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever loving crap out of one another! Troublemaker brings favorite action-adventure-beat-'em-up elements from the strongest traditions in the genre.Troublemaker is an action-adventure-beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: High school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, literally fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament, aptly named Raise Your Gang.