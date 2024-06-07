[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Star Wars Battle Front II (2005) & Weird West: Definitive Edition FREE with Prime

Get a free GOG key for Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) with Prime Gaming till 7-10-24.Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers as you fight through an all new story-based saga where every action you take impacts the battlefront and, ultimately, the fate of the Star Wars galaxy.Choose from six distinct soldier classes, plus bonus hero characters for each of the four factions: Rebels, Imperials, CIS and the Republic. Then jump into more than 30 diverse ground and space vehicles, including the clone BARC speeder, AT-RT and new Jedi Starfighter and ARC 170.Fight on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle is yours. And now for the first time, STAR WARS Battlefront II lets you...Fight as a Jedi - Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, Darth Vader and many other heroes and villains.Battle in Space - Dogfight in X-wings, TIE fighters, Jedi starfighters and other classic starcraft, or land your ship on a star destroyer and fight it out on foot aboard enemy ships.Play 16 New Locations - Battle across Star Wars: Episode III environments such as Utapau, Mustafar and the epic space battle above Coruscant.Get a free Epic Game Store Weird West: Definitive Edition key with Prime Gaming till 9-04-24.Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land.Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high-stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter.Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc.Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions.