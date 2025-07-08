[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] FREE Marvel's Midnight Suns, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Amnesia: The Dark Descent & more w/Prime

​

The closest thing to being a real football manager.​

Tactical systems modelled on football’s most successful styles of play are available for you to use, empowering you to dominate the competition from day one.





Master the transfer market, using new tools to craft a squad packed with international talent and the stars of the future.





Level up your players on the training field, developing the mentality and teamwork needed to turn contenders into champions.





See your tactical vision come to life, with every Matchday elevated by significant improvements to ball and player movements.

NEW FOR THIS SEASON​

Get Marvel's Midnight Suns free from the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 10-06-25.Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.You are the Hunter, the first fully-customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Personalize your appearance, choose your reactions to situations, and build friendships with Marvel legends spanning The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. Decide who to take with you on missions, which missions to embark on, and a host of other options to make this a unique experience.From the creators of the critically-acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes an engaging and deeply customizable card-based battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Deploy a squad of Super Heroes on tactical turn-based missions to thwart the forces of evil. Use your environment, move around the battlefield lining up the perfect shot or combo, and then launch devastating hero abilities to gain the advantage in each epic encounter.The combat leverages the best elements from tactical games and card-based combat in a truly unique and thrilling experience.Spend time exploring what Super Heroes do in their off hours. Explore The Abbey—your very own mystical secret base—to discover powerful hidden items and secrets to aid you in the conflict against Lilith and her minions. Befriend and get to really know some of your favorite Marvel heroes as you interact with them in ways beyond the comics or the films.Get Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 8-11-25.Whatever path Kyle Katarn chooses will change the face of the galaxy forever.™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II continues the story of Kyle Katarn, a young mercenary that successfully infiltrated the Empire, as he embarks on a quest to discover his past and learn the ways of the Jedi. In order to protect the galaxy Katarn must confront his father's murderers, led by the Dark Jedi Jerec, and stop them from obtaining the mysterious powers of a "Valley of the Jedi", a focal point for Jedi power and a Jedi burial ground. As Katarn embarks on his journey to defeat the Dark Jedi he must also shape his destiny, by choosing to follow either the light side, or the dark side.Kyle Katarn's adventures continue five years after the events in Dark Forces II. Invading Imperial forces advance upon a quiet Rebel outpost, interrupting Kyle's trianing of a brave new Jedi, Mara Jade. First introduced in Timothy Zahn's award-winning Star Wars™ novel, Heir to the Empire, Mara Jade combines her experiences as a smuggler and Emperor's Hand with her apprenticeship as a Jedi Knight. Mara's training will continue in the field as she makes use of four new weapons and five new Force™ powers to secure supplies for the New Republic. Meanwhile, Kyle pursues what he believes to be his destiny as he searches for secret treasures in an ancient Sith temple. Will you uncover the Mysteries of the Sith?Get Amnesia: The Dark Descent free from the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 8-11-25.Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core.The last remaining memories fade away into darkness. Your mind is a mess and only a feeling of being hunted remains. You must escape.Awake...Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core.You stumble through the narrow corridors as the distant cry is heard.It is getting closer.Explore...Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.A sound of dragging feet? Or is your mind playing tricks on you?Experience...By using a fully physically simulated world, cutting edge 3D graphics and a dynamic sound system, the game pulls no punches when trying to immerse you. Once the game starts, you will be in control from the beginning to the end. There are no cut-scenes or time-jumps, whatever happens will happen to you first hand.Something emerges out of the darkness. It's approaching. Fast.Survive...Amnesia: The Dark Descent throws you headfirst into a dangerous world where danger can lurk behind every corner. Your only means of defense are hiding, running or using your wits.Get Football Manager 2024 free from the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 7-12-25.Step into the shoes of a real boss, managing the world’s best teams and writing your own football story in Football Manager 2024, the most complete edition in the series yet.Jump into management at an elite club backed by a big transfer budget or use the new ability to import your existing career from Football Manager 2023 and continue your relentless quest for glory.TRUER FOOTBALL MOTIONEnhancements to player animations, ball physics and lighting deliver the most immersive Match Engine in Football Manager history. Move to the cutting edge of football by using the new Inverted Full-Back player role, while more intelligent player rotational movements adds more fluidity to every highlight.DOMINATE FROM SET PIECESMake an impact at both ends of the pitch with an overhauled Set Piece Creator. Lean on the expertise of brand-new Set Piece Coaches to develop winning routines and outsmart your rivals.BRACE FOR TRANSFER BATTLESShowcase your squad-building skills in our most refined transfer market yet. You’ll face a trickier battle for talent as your rival opposition managers are now more strategic than ever in their recruitment decision-making.NEW TOOLS TO BUILD A DREAM SQUADBetter shape your perfect squad with the introduction of new Intermediaries that will help you offload surplus players for a cut of the final transfer fee. Additional functionality for existing Agents and the debut of TransferRoom, a football marketplace for transfers in real life, gives you more real-world powered tools than ever to build an elite team and dominate the competition.ELEVATE PERFORMANCES WITH TARGETSMotivate your team to achieve more on and off the field by setting them individual Targets. Whether you’re focusing on goals scored in a season or average training performances, challenge your star players and top prospects to maximise their ability.Enjoy greater variety in every career with the arrival of a ‘Real World’ transfer-date game mode that mirrors when players actually joined your club. Plan for your country's future as you look to dominate international management with a revamped National Pool that gives you a better overview of the talent at your disposal. Match preparation and briefing meetings deliver you winning insights before each fixture. Further detail on all of this year’s additions, big and small, is available at footballmanager.com.This version contains information that is still under approval process by rights holders and may contain data that does not, at this time, accurately reflect real world data. For context, some club and player assets may be absent during this version.