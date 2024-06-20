[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Call of Juarez & Deceive Inc. FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
3,314
Get a free GOG key for Call of Juarez with Prime Gaming till 7-24-24.

https://gaming.amazon.com/call-of-j...8ae2-c8bc-4efe-8e37-86a51ac3cccb?ingress=amzn

Call of Juarez is an epic adventure western themed FPS game. The player alternately assumes the roles of two distinct, antagonistic characters: a sneaking fugitive Billy and his hunter the reverend Ray. Apart from the highly interesting, emotional and psychological aspect of the link between the two characters, the player will experience a variety of gameplay with many differences whilst playing a particular character.
Wild West awaits
The game features fast paced revolver duels using historically accurate firearms, horseback riding, mounted combat and stealth actions in memorable locations set after Western movies. Emergent gameplay based on accurate simulation of not only rigid bodies and rag-dolls but also liquids, gases, fire and smoke makes the gameplay innovative and non-linear.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0wQtaLmIYI


Get a free Epic Game Store key for Deceive Inc. from Prime Gaming till 8-21-24.

https://gaming.amazon.com/deceive-i...ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_DeceiveInc_S01_FGWP_CRWN

Welcome to DECEIVE INC. - a private corporation with a complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous.
But you are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are.
Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyrStT_FJrU
 
I enjoyed the Call of Juarez series. This one (the first one) is dated, but it's still a decent game and doesn't overstay its welcome. Not like there are a plethora of Western FPS games on PC to choose from, so it's quite a good freebie if the theme suits you.

I've played all of them except for CoJ: Cartel which was delisted from online storefronts along with CoJ: Gunslinger, although Gunslinger was eventually relisted. Because they're such different games, regardless of whether you play and enjoy Call of Juarez I recommend picking up CoJ: Gunslinger if the idea of a Western FPS appeals to you in the slightest as it is more modern, a really fun romp, and frequently goes on sale for dirt cheap (currently $2.99 at GOG and Fanatical). Bound in Blood was good too, so I need to track down a copy of Cartel and finish the series I suppose. Delisting games sucks. I'm definitely more supportive of game preservation the older I get. More titles disappear over the years, Gabe gets older, and frequently the folks providing entertainment services want not only for us to rent them but also be fine with constantly rotating content. No thanks.
 
Lateralus said:
I enjoyed the Call of Juarez series. This one (the first one) is dated, but it's still a decent game and doesn't overstay its welcome. Not like there are a plethora of Western FPS games on PC to choose from, so it's quite a good freebie if the theme suits you.

I've played all of them except for CoJ: Cartel which was delisted from online storefronts along with CoJ: Gunslinger, although Gunslinger was eventually relisted. Because they're such different games, regardless of whether you play and enjoy Call of Juarez I recommend picking up CoJ: Gunslinger if the idea of a Western FPS appeals to you in the slightest as it is more modern, a really fun romp, and frequently goes on sale for dirt cheap (currently $2.99 at GOG and Fanatical). Bound in Blood was good too, so I need to track down a copy of Cartel and finish the series I suppose. Delisting games sucks. I'm definitely more supportive of game preservation the older I get. More titles disappear over the years, Gabe gets older, and frequently the folks providing entertainment services want not only for us to rent them but also be fine with constantly rotating content. No thanks.
Click to expand...
I've played all of them except the Cartel, and I just found it on the Internet Archive. Thanks for reminding me of it.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top