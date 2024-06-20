[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Call of Juarez & Deceive Inc. FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,314
Get a free GOG key for Call of Juarez with Prime Gaming till 7-24-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/call-of-j...8ae2-c8bc-4efe-8e37-86a51ac3cccb?ingress=amzn
Call of Juarez is an epic adventure western themed FPS game. The player alternately assumes the roles of two distinct, antagonistic characters: a sneaking fugitive Billy and his hunter the reverend Ray. Apart from the highly interesting, emotional and psychological aspect of the link between the two characters, the player will experience a variety of gameplay with many differences whilst playing a particular character.
Wild West awaits
The game features fast paced revolver duels using historically accurate firearms, horseback riding, mounted combat and stealth actions in memorable locations set after Western movies. Emergent gameplay based on accurate simulation of not only rigid bodies and rag-dolls but also liquids, gases, fire and smoke makes the gameplay innovative and non-linear.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0wQtaLmIYI
Get a free Epic Game Store key for Deceive Inc. from Prime Gaming till 8-21-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/deceive-i...ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_DeceiveInc_S01_FGWP_CRWN
Welcome to DECEIVE INC. - a private corporation with a complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous.
But you are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are.
Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyrStT_FJrU
https://gaming.amazon.com/call-of-j...8ae2-c8bc-4efe-8e37-86a51ac3cccb?ingress=amzn
Call of Juarez is an epic adventure western themed FPS game. The player alternately assumes the roles of two distinct, antagonistic characters: a sneaking fugitive Billy and his hunter the reverend Ray. Apart from the highly interesting, emotional and psychological aspect of the link between the two characters, the player will experience a variety of gameplay with many differences whilst playing a particular character.
Wild West awaits
The game features fast paced revolver duels using historically accurate firearms, horseback riding, mounted combat and stealth actions in memorable locations set after Western movies. Emergent gameplay based on accurate simulation of not only rigid bodies and rag-dolls but also liquids, gases, fire and smoke makes the gameplay innovative and non-linear.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0wQtaLmIYI
Get a free Epic Game Store key for Deceive Inc. from Prime Gaming till 8-21-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/deceive-i...ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_DeceiveInc_S01_FGWP_CRWN
Welcome to DECEIVE INC. - a private corporation with a complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous.
But you are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are.
Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyrStT_FJrU