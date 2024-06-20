[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Call of Juarez & Deceive Inc. FREE with Prime

I enjoyed the Call of Juarez series. This one (the first one) is dated, but it's still a decent game and doesn't overstay its welcome. Not like there are a plethora of Western FPS games on PC to choose from, so it's quite a good freebie if the theme suits you.



I've played all of them except for CoJ: Cartel which was delisted from online storefronts along with CoJ: Gunslinger, although Gunslinger was eventually relisted. Because they're such different games, regardless of whether you play and enjoy Call of Juarez I recommend picking up CoJ: Gunslinger if the idea of a Western FPS appeals to you in the slightest as it is more modern, a really fun romp, and frequently goes on sale for dirt cheap (currently $2.99 at GOG and Fanatical). Bound in Blood was good too, so I need to track down a copy of Cartel and finish the series I suppose. Delisting games sucks. I'm definitely more supportive of game preservation the older I get. More titles disappear over the years, Gabe gets older, and frequently the folks providing entertainment services want not only for us to rent them but also be fine with constantly rotating content. No thanks.