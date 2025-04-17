[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Epic Game Store] Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Gloomhaven & The Last Spell FREE w/Prime

CAD4466HK
Get a free GOG key for Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain with Prime Gaming till 5-21-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/blood-ome...n&ref_=SM_BloodOmenLegacyofKain_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/blood_omen_legacy_of_kain
One of the darkest games of all time, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain for the PC takes gamers on an epic quest through a gothic universe fraught with murder, magic and vengeance.
Accentuated with cinema-quality voice-overs, dynamic lighting effects and more than 25 minutes of stunning full-motion-video footage, Legacy of Kain features an engrossing storyline that invites gamers to embark on a journey through an expansive world containing more than 100 hours of intense, blood-sucking, spell-casting gameplay.
The nobleman Kain has been slain by a group of bandits and in his death, he is revived by the necromancer Mortanius for his own ends. Kain is returned in the form of a vampire and yearns to exact vengeance on those who killed him. Stronger and faster than a human being, coupled with a thirst for blood that must be satisfied regularly, he is able to dispatch his killers quickly. However, Mortanius and other forces seek to use him as a tool in a greater plot. Mortanius is of the Circle of Nine, the guardians of the Pillars of Nosgoth. These pillars, connected to the world and balancing the forces, have become corrupted and the Circle members been driven mad. At the Pillars, Kain meets Ariel - a former guardian of the Pillar of Balance, now a spirit after being murdered by an unseen assailant. She informs Kain of his relation to the Pillars and that the only way for him to restore the balance is to seek out each guardian and kill them. The fate of Nosgoth may hang on Kain decisions.
Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is an action game where the player controls the vampiric Kain. As a vampire, Kain is able to withstand sunlight, but is harmed by water. However, he is able to obtain several cursed abilities and spells such as being able to transform into a bat, wolf, and even a cloud mist respectively, as well as learning the ability to disguise himself from creatures of weaker mind. Kain is also fixated on murder and is a master of several ways to kill and destroy his opponents. As the enemies are slain in front of him, Kain may drink their blood to restore his health, which is always trickling away, representative of his insatiable craving. To aid in the slaughter of his enemies, Kain may equip different weapons and armor, each with its own unique properties.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BboHvCqn50
Get a free Epic Game Store key for Gloomhaven with Prime Gaming till 6-18-25. Free DLC.
https://gaming.amazon.com/gloomhave...ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Gloomhaven_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/gloomhaven-92f741
Whether you are drawn to the lands of Gloomhaven by the call of adventure or an avid desire for the glimmer of gold in the dark, your fate will surely be the same…
Lead your band of mercenaries through this unforgiving place, where every choice is crucial. Carve your way through terrifying dungeons, dreadful forests and dark caves filled with horrific monsters to reap your rewards… or die trying.
Sell your sword to anyone who can afford it, may they be city officials or corrupt cultists. You are paid to get results and not ask questions. Where will you draw the line?
Gloomhaven is a tactical RPG and a digital adaptation of the ultimate strategy board game by Isaac Childres (the highest-rated board game of all time on https://boardgamegeek.com
(Opens in new tab)). Set in a unique medieval dark fantasy universe, Gloomhaven rewards strategic planning and problem solving. Face this dark world alone or in online co-op for up to 4 players!
Explore the world in a band of 2 to 4 mercenaries. Each of the 17 unique characters comes with their own skills and more than 1,000 different abilities to master! Prepare your deck of ability cards before setting out to explore the dark caves and dreadful forest of Gloomhaven through quests and events.
Once inside a dungeon, engage in tactical turn-based combat by selecting two cards for each mercenary on every turn. You can only use the top half of one and the bottom half of another, so plan accordingly!
Move up your hired blades on the hex grid terrain to take advantage of the dungeon’s environment. Set up deadly combos and unleash devastating powers but be wary of the cost. Cards are a resource as scarce and crucial as your life points, so watch out for exhaustion. Every choice has life or death consequences.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCOICaqQoEY
Get a free GOG key For the Last Spell with Prime Gaming till 5-21-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/the-last-...gress=amzn&ref_=SM_TheLastSpell_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_last_spell
In a desperate move to end all wars that have been rampaging the world for decades, the mages provoked The Cataclysm. Massive balls of pure magic obliterated nearly everything. A strange purple mist propagated everywhere, with hordes of bloodthirsty mutants coming at night.
Our only hope is now to banish all magic from this accursed world by casting The Last Spell, requiring several days of uninterrupted incantation whilst a few strained Heroes try to protect those damned mages.
The Last Spell is a tactical RPG with roguelite elements in which you have to defend a city against hordes of deadly enemies.
During daytime, prepare your Heroes, carefully choose how to rebuild your Haven and position your defenses. Over the night, exterminate all the monsters coming at your walls with a large range of weapons and skills. Then heal, level up, and repeat until the Magic Seal is broken.
Turn-Based Tactical RPG:
● The whole RPG package: a flurry of stats, skills, perks, traits… and more.
● Tons of items: armors, weapons, trinkets and potions… with their own stats and skills, as well as optional random modifiers. Each weapon has its own skillset and playstyle!
● Build your own classes: upgrade your heroes with stat bonuses and perks, and equip whatever gear you wish. Want to make a glass cannon rogue/mage fighting with a gun? Do it!
● Manage your squad of heroes: they’re strong, but they are few and have access to limited resources. Healing and mana are scarce, so try to find a good balance.
Hordes of Evil:
● Think and adapt: you will face swarms of deadly enemies with only a few hardened heroes. Optimize your positioning and plan your actions: big AOE attacks, crowd control, buffs, poison... Every Action Point counts towards another day of survival.
● Enemies have strengths and weaknesses that will challenge your wits. And because hard is not enough for us, be prepared for the terrifying Elites!
● Each map will end with epic fights against unique mind-bending bosses.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn6Ve4l9z9g
