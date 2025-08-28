[Prime Gaming] [GOG] Dungeons & Dragons Fantasy Empires & Heroes of Loot 2 FREE w/Prime

Begin as leader of a kingdom - then build an empire by creating alliances and defeating enemy kingdoms.

D&D gaming first: a computer DUNGEON MASTER mediates all elements of gameplay!

Face up to four opponents chosen from among twenty computer-controlled adversaries.

Command dozens of troop types. Interact with all the major D&D races. Deploy special forces. Send heroes on quests and build different types of structures and fortifications.

Real-time combat occurs on a tactical screen with an overhead view.

​

Get Dungeons & Dragons Fantasy Empires free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-01-25.Forge your own empire in this D&D game - the first to feature a computer DUNGEON MASTER who mediates all elements of the game play.This exciting game lets you face one to four adversaries chosen from among 20 computer-controlled opponents. Interact with fantastic races, including humans, elves, orcs, dwarves, humanoids, and the undead. Command dozens of troop types. Deploy special forces. Send your heroes on quests and construct a variety of buildings and fortifications. Extensive character interaction, utilizing AI and Neural Network technology throughout the game (already back in 1993!), provides for diplomatic tactics. When combat occurs, the screen switches from a strategic map to a tactical display that shows real-time action in one of the most spectacular overhead perspectives yet!Get Heroes of Loot 2 free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 11-26-25.After their job, of keeping the dungeons in balance, was done, our heroes needed a new job. Roaming the lands they found a call for heroes, a castle in need, and possibly even a damsel in distress.Pick two heroes to take into the adventure, controlling both heroes and using their special skills to navigate the dangerous castle hallways, rooms, and floors. Switching between the two characters to solve quests, puzzles, and of course clear the dungeons of all evil.- The dungeon is full of problems, let's call them quests. These problems range from simple "find a key" to "use magic powers to light all magic candles and open the magical gate". Different types of quests require different solutions. Use the skills of the characters in your party to complete these quests.- Your characters are your main weapons. The Elf shoots his arrows through multiple monsters, the Wizard has unlimited magic, the Warrior has a powerful melee attack with his hammer, and the Valkyrie besides having a quick spinning-melee attack can also detect secrets and important loot. The characters can level up to increase their firepower or find rare loot that enhances their character for short periods. This includes magic spells!- Find secret rooms, level-skipping teleports, secret items, and more!- You will be able to unlock magic spells by collecting 4 shards of various magic books. Once all shards are collected the magic is unlocked. It's also possible to increase the strength of this magic by collecting the magic shards multiple times. All unlocked spells will stay unlocked even after you die, making you more powerful in your future attempts to reach the final boss.