[Prime Gaming] [GOG] [Amazon Games App] Endless Space: Definitive Edition & God's Trigger FREE w/Prime till 5-14-25

Get a free GOG key for God's Trigger with Prime Gaming till 5-14-25.
https://gaming.amazon.com/gods-trig...ngress=amzn&ref_=SM_GodsTrigger_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.gog.com/en/game/gods_trigger
When an Angel and a Demon team up to kill their way into Heaven and stop the apocalypse, bullets will fly and blood will be shed.
Play solo or in with a friend and burst through a room in a matter seconds killing enemies with a bucketload of weapons, special abilities, and melee options in a show of blood and explosions!
Kill enemies in the most graphic way possible!
Make split-second decisions, dodge bullets and inflict violence in a highly stylized, fast-paced bloodbath.
Each character brings their own unique powers. With a treasure trove of weapons and customizable special abilities you have the means to annihilate your enemies in just the way you like.
Two heroes working together will slay enemies twice as fast! Switch freely between Harry and Judy, the Angel and the Demon, at any moment in solo mode, or grab a friend and work together in co-op for even greater bloodshed!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHh-tV2b6Yk
Get a free Amazon Game App key for Endless Space Definitive Edition with Prime Gaming till 5-14-25. Amazon Games App. Instant download.
https://gaming.amazon.com/endless-s...M_ENDLESSSpaceDefinitiveEdition_S01_FGWP_CRWN
This galaxy is ancient, and its first intelligent life was the civilization we call the Endless. All that remains of this people is what we call Dust, a substance found scattered or in forgotten temples that once gave powers to admirals and galactic governors. The galaxy will belong to the faction that can take control of the Dust and uncover its secrets...
A Born Leader
Guide one of twelve civilizations as you strive for galactic domination. Will you control the entire galaxy through subtle trade and diplomacy, explore every corner of the universe to find powerful artifacts and resources, overwhelm other civilizations with your advanced technologies, or destroy your enemies with massive armadas?
Endless Discoveries
With hundreds of star systems to explore, the mysteries within the Dust to master, and a host of strange scientific phenomena to deal with, the player will have no lack of challenges. Hire heroes to become fleet admirals or system governors, and discover five hero classes and their unique ability trees and specializations.
Take on the Universe
Play against up to seven opponents and build up – or break – alliances at will. Expect to face a real challenge when playing against AI opponents thanks to the Adaptive Multi-Agent System (AMAS). Discover an innovative and dynamic simultaneous turn-based gameplay.
Includes: ENDLESS Space: Disharmony
The first expansion pack for ENDLESS Space features the Harmony faction, five new heroes, Fighters and Bombers, improvements to combat, new Technologies and Improvements, and other major additions and fixes.
Note: This version of ENDLESS Space - Definitive Edition is single-player only. Online multiplayer mode is not supported.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sRNFQ-cfOM&list=PL18B14DF3F56AD122
