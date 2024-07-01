[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Soulstice FREE with Prime

Fight in Synergy:​

Explore a City in Ruin:​

Customize Weapons and Abilities:​

Battle Different Enemy Classes:​

Learn the Truth of Your Origin:​

Get a free Epic Game Store key for Soultice with Prime Gaming till 9-25-24. Soultice was given away for free last year on the Epic Game Store.Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights.The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral beings known as “Wraiths” invade from the other side of the Veil. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable, vile beings that prey upon the living. The Chimera, hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind.Briar and Lute are two sisters who have been reborn as Chimera. The transformation has granted Briar superhuman strength and resilience, while Lute, sacrificed to bind her soul to her sister’s, has become a shade with mystical powers. Briar and Lute are sent on a mission to reclaim a city in ruins, only to discover that the Order they belong to has a more complex plan in mind.Explore a striking, fantasy-inspired world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights.Manage sisters Briar and Lute simultaneously. Master melee attacks and combos as Briar and take control of the battlefield with otherworldly abilities as Lute. Combine their strengths to unlock powerful, transformational abilities and tap into their true potential as Chimera.A Tear in the Sky has opened above the once-holy city of Ilden. As Briar and Lute fight to reach the Tear, they’ll face challenging puzzles and unveil secrets of the Order while their surroundings become more hostile and twisted.Weapons are unlocked and upgraded throughout the game and can even be switched on the fly to unleash stylish and highly devastating combo attacks.A vile mix of Wraiths, Corrupted and Possessed, have poured into the world from beyond the Veil. Utilize Lute’s unique auras to expose or weaken these creatures and adapt to a flow of battle that never feels the same.Through a dark story filled with sisterly love and sacrifice, Briar and Lute discover the truth about themselves and their Chimera powers while working together and staying true to their unbreakable bond.